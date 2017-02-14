Multiple Oscar® Nominee Fences Comes to Home Video!

Paramount Home Media Distribution is releasing multiple Oscar® nominee Fences (Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Adapted Screenplay) on Digital HD (February 24th) and Blu-ray Combo Pack (March 14th).

Features on the Blu-ray include: Expanding the Audience: From Stage to Screen; The Company of Fences; Building Fences: Denzel Washington; Playing the Part: Rose Maxon, and August Wilson’s Hill District.

NOMINATED FOR FOUR ACADEMY AWARDS® INCLUDING

BEST PICTURE, BEST ACTOR AND BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

DENZEL WASHINGTON AND VIOLA DAVIS GIVE OSCAR®-NOMINATED PERFORMANCES IN THE CRITICALLY ACCLAIMED MASTERPIECE

FENCES

Triumphant Adaptation of August Wilson’s Pulitzer Prize-Winning Play Arrives on

Blu-ray™ Combo Pack March 14, 2017

Digital HD Debuts February 24, Just in Time for the Academy Awards®

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – Academy Award® winner* Denzel Washington directs and stars in the powerful and moving drama FENCES, arriving on Blu-ray, DVD and On Demand March 14, 2017 from Paramount Home Media Distribution. The film arrives on Digital HD February 24, two days before the 2017 Academy Awards ceremony.

Hailed by critics and audiences alike, FENCES has been nominated for four Academy Awards including Best Picture, Best Actor (Denzel Washington), Best Supporting Actress (Viola Davis) and Best Adapted Screenplay (August Wilson). FENCES also has been named one of the best films of the year by the American Film Institute, Rolling Stone, Entertainment Weekly, the Producers Guild of America and more. In addition, Washington and Viola Davis both won SAG Awards for their performances and Davis’ transcendent performance earned her the 2017 Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actress and more than a dozen critics’ group awards.

Adapted by legendary writer August Wilson from his own renowned play, FENCES follows former Negro-league baseball player Troy Maxson (Washington) in 1950s Pittsburgh as he fights to provide for those he loves in a world that threatens to push him down. An unforgettable and timeless masterpiece, FENCES “connects with people on a deep, emotional level” (Glenn Whipp, Los Angeles Times) and pulses with the universal truths of love and forgiveness, despite what lies beyond your own fence.

The FENCES Blu-ray Combo Pack includes over 30 minutes of fascinating bonus content. With interviews from the cast and crew, including actor/director Denzel Washington and Viola Davis, discover how August Wilson’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play was adapted from stage to screen. Plus, visit the movie’s Pittsburgh set, learn how Davis prepared for her award-winning performance, and much more. Buy FENCES on Blu-ray Combo Pack and get a bonus digital copy of The Manchurian Candidate (2004), starring Denzel Washington, for a limited time only.

FENCES Blu-ray Combo Pack

The FENCES Blu-ray is presented in 1080p high definition with English 7.1 DTS-HD Master Audio and English Audio Description and English, English SDH, French, and Spanish subtitles. The combo pack includes access to a Digital HD copy of the film as well as the following:

Blu-ray

Feature film in high definition

Bonus Content:

o Expanding the Audience: From Stage to Screen

o The Company of Fences

o Building Fences: Denzel Washington

o Playing the Part: Rose Maxson

o August Wilson’s Hill District

The Blu-ray Combo Pack available for purchase includes a Digital HD Version of the film that can be accessed through UltraViolet™, a way to collect, access and enjoy movies. With UltraViolet, consumers can add movies to their digital collection in the cloud, and then stream or download them—reliably and securely—to a variety of devices.

FENCES Single-Disc DVD

The single-disc DVD is presented in widescreen enhanced for 16:9 TVs with English 5.1 Dolby Digital and English Audio Description and English, French, and Spanish subtitles. The disc includes the feature film in standard definition.

Paramount Pictures presents in association with Bron Creative in association with Macro Media Denzel Washington, Viola Davis: “Fences.” Stephen McKinley Henderson, Jovan Adepo, Russell Hornsby, Mykelti Williamson, Saniyya Sidney. Music by Marcelo Zarvos. Costumer designer Sharen Davis. Edited by Hughes Winborne, ACE. Production designer David Gropman. Director of photography Charlotte Bruus Christensen. Executive producers Molly Allen, Eli Bush, Aaron L. Gilbert, Andy Pollack, Dale Wells, Charles D. King, Kim Roth. Produced by Scott Rudin, p.g.a., Denzel Washington, p.g.a., Todd Black, p.g.a. Screenplay by August Wilson based upon his play. Directed by Denzel Washington.

