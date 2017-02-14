Maybe We Should Pretend Nothing Happened Trailer: Love: Season Two!

The most unlikely of couples, nice guy Gus and crazy lady Mickey are still giving it a shot. When Buffy the Vampire Slayer’s Willow said, ‘Love makes you do the wacky,’ she could have been speaking about these two (which would have made her clairvoyant, but that not this story).

The point is that if you love odd couples, Mickey and Gus are on one of the oddest and most oddly endearing – as the season two trailer will confirm.

Happy Valentine’s Day!

Season Two of Netflix’s Love premieres on March 10th.

LOVE | Official Trailer – Season 2 [HD] | Netflix – YouTube

About Love: Love follows nice guy Gus (Paul Rust) and brazen wild-child Mickey (Gillian Jacobs) as they navigate the exhilarations and humiliations of intimacy, commitment, love and other things they were hoping to avoid. In the second season, Mickey and Gus face commitment and all that comes with it as they attempt to bring order to their chaotic lives.

Like this: Like Loading...