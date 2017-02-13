Freeform Sets Monday Night Happy Hour!

If there’s a night of the week that deserves a Happy Hour, it has to be Monday – the first day back at work/school after the weekend.

Freeform has announced a Happy Hour block of programming for Monday evenings that includes hit comedy shows Young & Hungry and Baby Daddy – along with post-Bachelor spin-off, The Twins: Happily Ever After?.

Young & Hungry and Baby Daddy premiere on Monday, March 13th and The Twins: Happily Ever After? joins the line-up one week later.

FREEFORM LAUNCHES MONDAY NIGHT ‘HAPPY HOUR’ WITH SLATE OF LAUGH-OUT-LOUD COMEDIES ‘YOUNG & HUNGRY,’ ‘BABY DADDY’ AND HILARIOUS REALITY SERIES ‘THE TWINS: HAPPILY EVER AFTER?’

‘Young & Hungry’ Premieres on Monday, March 13, at 8:00 p.m. EDT, Followed by ‘Baby Daddy’ at 8:31 p.m. EDT

‘The Twins: Happily Ever After?’ Premieres on Monday, March 20, at 9:02 p.m. EDT

Freeform announced today that it will kick off this spring with its very own “Happy Hour” campaign, bringing fans their favorite comedies and all the best laughs every Monday night with the return of “Young & Hungry,” “Baby Daddy” and the series premiere of “The Bachelor” spin-off “The Twins: Happily Ever After?.” The casts of “Young & Hungry” and “Baby Daddy” came together to celebrate “Happy Hour” before their season premieres.

In the fourth season finale of “Young & Hungry,” Gabi and Josh decided to be “friends with benefits,” much to the group’s chagrin, after their previous attempts at a relationship went awry. During the new season, Gabi and Josh try to prove to everyone that they won’t let feelings get in the way of their new arrangement, Sofia continues on the path to a career in journalism, and Josh faces an unexpected reunion with his estranged father.

Comedy legend Betty White guest stars this season as neighbor Ms. Wilson. “Young & Hungry” stars Emily Osment, Jonathan Sadowski, Rex Lee, Aimee Carrero and Kym Whitley. The series is produced by David Holden, Ashley Tisdale, Jessica Rhoades, Caryn Lucas, Andy Cadiff, and Eric Tannenbaum and Kim Tannenbaum in association with CBS Television Studios. Gabi Moskowitz, of BrokeAssGourmet.com, is a San Francisco-based food blogger and contributed to the development of this project. “Young & Hungry” premieres on Monday, March 13, at 8:00 p.m. EDT.

In the sixth season of “Baby Daddy,” Danny and Riley are both excited and overwhelmed about their pregnancy, which puts a strain on their relationship in different ways. Though everyone discourages him from finding her, Ben keeps searching for the mysterious Elle. Tucker experiences many highs and lows as he continues his quest to become a TV host/producer. Bonnie struggles with her involvement in Riley and Danny’s life, trying to find the right balance.

The series stars Jean-Luc Bilodeau, Derek Theler, Tahj Mowry, Melissa Peterman and Chelsea Kane. The series is created and executive produced by Dan Berendsen. Heidi Clements, Vince Cheung, Ben Montanio and Michael Lembeck also serve as executive producers. “Baby Daddy” premieres on Monday, March 13, at 8:31 p.m. EDT.

“The Bachelor”’s spin-off “Happily Ever After?” franchise will continue with a new unscripted series, titled “The Twins: Happily Ever After?,” and will follow the fan-favorite twins Emily and Haley Ferguson from Season 20 of “The Bachelor” and Season 3 of “Bachelor in Paradise.” After looking for love on national television, the twins will say goodbye to the comfort and luxuries of living under their mom’s roof and begin the hilarious journey of figuring out life on their own while searching for independence and a new career.

“The Twins: Happily Ever After?” is produced by Next Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Television. Mike Fleiss, Martin Hilton and Jason Ehrlich serve as the executive producers. Jack Mori serves as co-executive producer. “The Twins: Happily Ever After?” premieres on Monday, March 20, at 9:02 p.m. EDT.

“Young & Hungry” Social Media Information

Freeform App: http://freeform.go.com/apps

Facebook: www.facebook.com/YoungandHungryTV

Twitter: twitter.com/YoungandHungry @YoungandHungry #YoungandHungry

Instagram: instagram.com/youngandhungryseries

Tumblr: youngandhungrytv.tumblr.com

Official Freeform “Young & Hungry” website: freeform.go.com/shows/young-hungry

“Baby Daddy” Social Media Information

Freeform App: freeform.go.com/apps

Facebook: Facebook.com/BabyDaddy

Instagram: Instagram.com/babydaddytv

Twitter: Twitter.com/BabyDaddyTV @BabyDaddyTV #BabyDaddy

Pinterest: Pinterest.com/BabyDaddyTV

Tumblr: BabyDaddySeries.tumblr.com

“The Twins: Happily Ever After” Social Media Information

Freeform App: freeform.go.com/apps

Facebook: facebook.com/HappilyEverAfterTV

Twitter: @HEA, #TheTwins

Instagram: @HappilyEverAfter

Tumblr: HappilyEverAfterTV.tumblr.com

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/HEAtvseries/

Snapchat: HEAtvseries

Like this: Like Loading...