The DPA pre Oscars event at Fashion Drug by Anahit boutique

The Fashion Drug by Anahit boutique opened its door to 2024 Oscars nominees in a special event produced by DPA.
Nathalie Dubois and DPA hosted the week of the Oscars, “the DPA pre Oscars event at Fashion Drug by Anahit “The event introduced Oscars nominees and DPA guests to the world of Anahit Ghazaryan. Anahit Ghazaryan, Founder and Creative director, is an Armenian designer who founded the Fashiondrug brand, which displays Armenian products, and fabulous handmade couture designs, for strong and confident women.
Invited guests sipped on Perduret champagne, and discovered pieces available for any red carpet needs, and could choose a unique designer brooch to take home.Selected actresses could also pick up a new De Marquet clutch to walk the Oscars red carpet on Sunday.
DPA and Nathalie Dubois experts in gift lounges, compiled a great gift bag for the attendees. The brands represented in the DPA gift bags are: Rule Cosmeceuticals, Oshri Hakak books, Kings of Prohibition wines, Vincenzo Spinnato, Hypnomagnetism, Élevé Water, Blumenes, Fly by Jing, Giovanissa De Luca Real Estate, Ere Perez cosmetics, Augustinus Bader, Edna’s Coffee, Beach Sandy, Jessica Cosmetics, Girlactik Beauty, Impo International shoes, Curifly, Apricoty, Nocco energy drink, and Barebells.
About Anahit Ghazaryan: Designer, stylist Anahit Ghazaryan founded the Fashion Drug brand in 2015. She started her creative career by making brooches, when that trend was not yet widespread in Yerevan. Thanks to her innovative techniques and unique design models, she was able to quickly gain recognition not only in Armenia, but also abroad, particularly participating in “Project Women’s” in Las Vegas, “Accessories Circuit” in New York, “Super” and “White” in Milan, “White” in Paris, Première Classe” and “Bijorhca”, Moscow “Junwex” and “CPM” annual exhibitions. In 2020, Anahit launched her first clothing collection. FD Sporty collection was immediately followed by FD Prima, FD Kids and FD Denim collections, which today are sold in different countries of the world with Made in Armenia label. These days you can come to the Atelier for a one of a kind experience, and create a custom made outfit. The Customers get measured, then choose a design, and a fabric. It is an amazing and rare experience. People who want to have a strong personal style and a unique and chic look, will get an outfit at Anahit, which will make them feel self-confident and successful. You can read more on Anahit at www.anahitbeverlyhills.com