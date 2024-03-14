The DPA pre Oscars event at Fashion Drug by Anahit boutique

The Fashion Drug by Anahit boutique opened its door to 2024 Oscars nominees in a special event produced by DPA.

Nathalie Dubois and DPA hosted the week of the Oscars, “the DPA pre Oscars event at Fashion Drug by Anahit “The event introduced Oscars nominees and DPA guests to the world of Anahit Ghazaryan. Anahit Ghazaryan, Founder and Creative director, is an Armenian designer who founded the Fashiondrug brand, which displays Armenian products, and fabulous handmade couture designs, for strong and confident women.

Invited guests sipped on Perduret champagne, and discovered pieces available for any red carpet needs, and could choose a unique designer brooch to take home.Selected actresses could also pick up a new De Marquet clutch to walk the Oscars red carpet on Sunday.

DPA and Nathalie Dubois experts in gift lounges, compiled a great gift bag for the attendees. The brands represented in the DPA gift bags are: Rule Cosmeceuticals, Oshri Hakak books, Kings of Prohibition wines, Vincenzo Spinnato, Hypnomagnetism, Élevé Water, Blumenes, Fly by Jing, Giovanissa De Luca Real Estate, Ere Perez cosmetics, Augustinus Bader, Edna’s Coffee, Beach Sandy, Jessica Cosmetics, Girlactik Beauty, Impo International shoes, Curifly, Apricoty, Nocco energy drink, and Barebells.