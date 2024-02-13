THE DPA MUSIC LOUNGE IN HONOR OF THE GRAMMYS

DPA Music Lounge, in honor of the 2024 Grammys, a new gift suite by Nathalie Dubois, was once again held at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel.

Nominees, presenters, and past GRAMMY winners filled the lounge which highlighted both international and local brands celebrating music. Some of the guest included members of Pentatonix, Metallica, Blind Boys of Alabama, Fifth Harmony, Adina Porter, Maria Mende, Queen Sheba, Jane Robin, to name a few.

Brands represented in the suite and gift bags included:

Ratatouille Catering

Lily’s Chilies

“Box On The Rocks” from Ignite Creative Services

LA’s The Naughty Girl store

Topo Chico

Food Should Taste Good

From The Ground Up Snacks

Sakai Clinic 62 by Dr.Mari Sakai specializing in upscale skin rejuvenation from Japan

Vegan Skin Care for Men by Dion Michaels

Brow Essence and threading specialist Dani Howell giving guests their best brows; and more

Perduret Champagne from Pearsons Winery

Fashion couture designers Fashion Drug by Anahit Ghazaryan showcased couture evening gowns and custom broaches for awards events

Santa Barbara’s Hide and Stone jewelry presented a jewelry bar for guests to curate their accessories

Other brands included:

Delices de Klody, Love 2 Connect, Oshri Hakak, Flor de Caña Rum, Giovanissa De Luca Real Estate, The Well Water, Brio Water, Girlactik, Jessica Cosmetics, CandleYan, My Style Candles (DIY Candles), Autour Candles, Truth in hand, You Need This Churro, Sunny Blue, I’M LAFLORIA, and more.

The event also highlighted Sadhguru’s nonprofit organization, Isha Foundation, which is dedicated to raising human consciousness, perfect for keeping nominees calm with awards jitters! Selected nominees also left with a complimentary stay at The Greenhouse in Iceland or at le Taha’a by Pearl Resorts in French Polynesia, just five minutes from Bora Bora.