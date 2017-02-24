VIZ Media Announces Sailor Moon Crystal Set 2 Release; Pre-Order Premium!

Sailor Moon Crystal’s Black Moon arc is coming to home video in Sailor Moon Crystal Set 2.

Sailor Moon Crystal Set 2 will available in a Limited Edition Blu-ray/DVD Combo Pack, or a Standard Blu-ray/DVD Combo Pack on February 28th – the Standard DVD release is on sale now.

Pre-orders are available now from a variety of leading outlets and online retailers. Fans that order SAILOR MOON CRYSTAL Set 2 from RightStufAnime.com will receive a special SAILOR MOON Suncatcher premium – while supplies last.

VIZ MEDIA ANNOUNCES THE HOME MEDIA RELEASE OF SAILOR MOON CRYSTAL SET 2

Latest Episodes Of Beloved Anime Series Available As A Limited Edition Combo Pack With Special Bonus Features And Exclusive Extras

San Francisco, CA, February 24, 2017 – VIZ Media, LLC (VIZ Media), a premier company in the fields of publishing, animation distribution, and global entertainment licensing, delivers exciting new episodes of the SAILOR MOON CRYSTAL anime series with the home media release of SAILOR MOON CRYSTAL Set 2.

The Limited Edition Blu-ray/DVD Combo Pack, available February 28th, features the entire Black Moon arc, Episodes 15-26, of the celebrated reboot of the classic anime series based on Naoko Takeuchi’s original Sailor Moon manga series along with a host of notable bonus features. SAILOR MOON CRYSTAL Set 2 also will be released as a Standard Edition Blu-ray/DVD Combo Pack (February 28th) and a Standard Edition DVD-only set (now available).

Pre-orders are available now from a variety of leading outlets and online retailers. Fans that order SAILOR MOON CRYSTAL Set 2 from RightStufAnime.com will receive a special SAILOR MOON Suncatcher premium – while supplies last.

The SAILOR MOON CRYSTAL SET 2 Limited Edition Blu-ray/DVD Combo Pack will carry an MSRP of $79.99 U.S. / $93.99 CAN; the Standard Edition Blu-ray/DVD Combo Pack will carry an MSRP of $69.99 U.S. / $81.99 CAN; the Standard Edition DVD-only Set will carry an MSRP of $39.99 U.S. / $52.99 CAN.

The SAILOR MOON CRYSTAL SET 2 Limited Edition Blu-ray/DVD Combo Pack contains a deluxe, four-disc collection (two DVDs & two Blu-ray discs), packaged with an exclusive chipboard box with specialty printing. The Combo Pack also contains six full-color collectible art cards and a premium full-color art booklet featuring episode summaries and more. Bonus content includes a digital art gallery, clean opening and closing segments, and a special interview with Japanese pop group Momoiro Clover Z, who perform the series’ theme songs. Blu-ray episodes are presented in 1080p HD video format sourced from the Japanese home video masters.

The SAILOR MOON CRYSTAL SET 2 Standard Edition Blu-ray/DVD Combo Pack also features episodes in crisp 1080p HD video and contains notable bonus content including the digital art gallery, clean opening and closing segments and the interview with Momoiro Clover Z.

The SAILOR MOON CRYSTAL SET 2 Standard DVD Set features four discs with beautifully illustrated variant O-card packaging and specialty foil printing. Episodes will be presented in 480p standard video format.

Creator Naoko Takeuchi’s groundbreaking saga continues with the Black Moon arc, when a pink-haired young girl falls from the sky and threatens to take the Legendary Silver Crystal from Usagi! But she’s not the only new arrival with an interest in the Crystal, as the mysterious Spectre Sisters are using more than threats to get what they want. When everyone in Sailor Moon’s life is in danger from an enemy she can’t seem to defeat, who can she turn to for help? That young girl and her small key may hold the answer, but can Usagi triumph where so many others have failed?

Fans are also invited to enjoy the original, classic SAILOR MOON anime series available from VIZ Media as Limited Edition Blu-ray/DVD Combo Packs as well as a multi-disc Standard Edition DVD Sets.

For more information on SAILOR MOON CRYSTAL or other award-winning anime titles from VIZ Media, please visit www.VIZ.com.

Like this: Like Loading...