The Guardians of the Galaxy Team Up with The Avengers Before Infinity Wars!

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the biggest news of the year had to be that Guardians of the Galaxy would be appearing in The Avengers: Infinity Wars.

If you’re a fan of either of the teams (or both), you don’t have to wait until 2018 to see them team up.

When the Guardians of the Galaxy animated series returns to Disney XD on Saturday, March 11 (9/8C), the one-hour premiere will find the Guardians teaming with the Avengers to save Star-Lord’s home planet (which would be the Earth) from ‘an alien mad scientist, The High Evolutionary.’

Leading up to the second season premiere of GotG, Disney XD will also stream a series of six shorts featuring the show’s main characters beginning on February 27th on the Disney XD app, VOD and Disney XD’s YouTube.

“Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy,” the action-packed, animated space adventure following a ragtag band of disparate misfits, will debut its second season with a one-hour telecast featuring back-to-back episodes, SATURDAY, MARCH 11 (9:00 p.m. EST), on Disney XD. Disney XD will also release six shorts following the adventures of the five main characters daily, beginning February 27 on the Disney XD app, VOD and Disney XD’s YouTube.

“Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy” season two will follow Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax, Rocket and Groot on a mission to protect Star-Lord’s home planet of Earth, when they cross pass with Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, the Avengers. After an epic battle, the two teams come together to save Earth from an alien mad scientist, The High Evolutionary, but inadvertently unleash an ancient weapon. With every alien baddie in the galaxy after this weapon, the Guardians must unlock its secrets before it destroys them and everything they’ve sworn to protect.

The multi-platform schedule is:

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 27 – SATURDAY, MARCH 4

Six brand-new original shorts will debut daily on Disney XD’s YouTube, VOD and the Disney XD app. In the animated shorts, the Guardians load down the Milano with too many Earth souvenirs and accidentally cause the ship to crash.

SATURDAY, MARCH 11

One-hour premiere of “Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy” season two featuring back-to-back episodes on Disney XD (9:00–10:00 p.m. EST). The first two episodes will also be available on the Disney XD VOD and the Disney XD App for smartphones, tablets and connected TVs.

“Stayin’ Alive” (9:00 p.m. EST) – While trying to dispose of Thanos’ asteroid, the Guardians discover it has been taken to a secure facility that belongs to the Avengers.

“Evolution Rock” (9:30 p.m. EST) – The Guardians and the Avengers team up to find out what powerful secrets lie inside Thanos’ asteroid.

The series stars Will Friedle (“Boy Meets World”) as the quirky leader Peter Quill/Star-Lord, Trevor Devall (“Johnny Test”) as the temperamental, tough-talking Rocket Raccoon, Vanessa Marshall (“Star Wars Rebels”) as the unparalleled warrior Gamora, David Sobolov (“Transformers: Prime”) as the rough-edged warrior Drax the Destroyer and Kevin Michael Richardson (“The Cleveland Show”) as tree-like humanoid Groot.

Produced by Marvel Animation, the series’ award-winning creative team includes executive producers Alan Fine (“Marvel’s The Avengers,” “Iron Man,” “Thor”), Dan Buckley (“Marvel’s Avengers Assemble,” “Marvel’s Hulk and the Agents of S.M.A.S.H.”), Joe Quesada (“Marvel’s Avengers Assemble”), Cort Lane (“Marvel’s Ultimate Spider-Man”), Eric Radomski (“Spawn,” “Marvel’s Avengers Assemble”) and Jeph Loeb (“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”); co-executive producers Stan Lee (“Spider-Man”) and Stephen Wacker (“Marvel’s Avengers Assemble”); supervising producers Marty Isenberg (“Kaijudo: Rise of the Duel Masters”) and Harrison Wilcox (“Marvel’s Ultimate Spider-Man); and supervising director Leo Riley (“TRON: Uprising”).

