Ripper Street: Season Five: DI Reid On Wrong Side of the Law

The fifth and final season of Ripper Street finds Detective Inspector Edmund Reid, Captain Homer Jackson (Adam Rothenberg) and Long Susan (Myanna Buring) on the wrong side of the law following the brutal murder of their friend and colleague, Captain Bennet Drake (Jerome Flynn.

Their determination catch the serial killer responsible is the driving arc of the show’s final season.

Ripper Street returns to BBC America on Wednesday, March 8th (11/10C)

New York – February 24, 2017 – BBC AMERICA’s critically-acclaimed co-production, Ripper Street, returns for a fifth and final season with six episodes on Wednesday, March 8 at 11/10c. The powerful closing chapter picks up mere days after the grisly death of Detective Inspector Bennet Drake (Jerome Flynn – Game of Thrones), which reunites his old friends, Detective Inspector Edmund Reid (Matthew Macfadyen – Anna Karenina), surgeon Captain Homer Jackson (Adam Rothenberg – The Divide) and ‘Long’ Susan Hart (MyAnna Buring – Downton Abbey), to bring his murderer to justice.

Last season introduced a new serial killer plaguing the streets of Whitechapel. Convinced that the murderer’s cannibalistic crimes were being covered up by another party, DI Reid and DI Drake’s investigation pointed to a trail of corruption that led them right to the heart of Scotland Yard – specifically Assistant Commissioner Augustus Dove (Killian Scott – Call the Midwife) and his bestial brother Nathaniel Dove (Jonas Armstrong – Line of Duty). During an attempt to bring down the Dove brothers, DI Drake lost his life to serial killer Nathanial, forcing DI Reid, CPT Jackson and ‘Long’ Susan on the on the run. Now, finding themselves on the other side of the law, revealing the truth about the unlawful siblings is not an easy task.

With a barbarous killer on the loose and a corrupt lawman leading the police force, DI Reid is unquestionably facing his toughest and most dangerous challenge yet. An epic battle on the meanest streets imaginable has just begun… Will DI Reid finally be able to restore peace and justice in Whitechapel?

SYNOPSES

EPISODE ONE – CLOSED CASKET – WEDNESDAY, MARCH 8, 11/10c

Just days after the cruel death of DI Bennet Drake, his old friends DI Edmund Reid, CPT Homer Jackson and ‘Long” Susan Hart come together to bring his murderer – a new serial killer stalking Whitechapel’s streets – to justice.

EPISODE TWO – A BRITTLE THREAD – WEDNESDAY, MARCH 15, 11/10c

Unable to locate serial killer Nathaniel Dove, fugitive policeman DI Edmund Reid sets about a new plan to draw out and unsettle his brother, corrupted lawman Assistant Commissioner Augustus Dove. The press, so often the enemy of the police, must now be put to good use. However, AC Augustus Dove has plenty of tricks up his sleeve to use in this battle of the hearts and minds.

EPISODE THREE – ALL THE GLITTERING BLADES – WEDNESDAY, MARCH 22, 11/10c

Assistant Commissioner Augustus Dove seeks to hide his serial killer brother, Nathaniel Dove, deep in the Hackney Marshes, an area of grassland outside London. Having managed to steal Nathaniel from DI Edmund Reid’s grasp, AC Augustus Dove’s intention is to now keep his sibling safe until he can be sure of DI Reid’s capture and incarceration… However, can AC Augustus Dove rely on Nathaniel to control his primal urges for long enough to allow him to secure their future?

EPISODE FOUR – THE DREAMING DEAD – WEDNESDAY, MARCH 29, 11/10c

Robin Sumner is lost in Whitechapel, his mother and uncle having been killed by Nathaniel Dove. Luckily, he walks straight into the path of the newly demoted Detective Sergeant Frank Thatcher, giving him the opportunity to prove himself of use to DI Edmund Reid, CPT Homer Jackson and ‘Long’ Susan Hart. The opportunity to find fresh evidence is too good to miss, but can DI Reid build the case before Assistant Commissioner Augustus Dove covers his serial killer brother Nathaniel’s tracks?

EPISODE FIVE – A LAST GOOD ACT – WEDNESDAY, APRIL 5, 11/10c

Now that DI Edmund Reid is incarcerated in a cell on Leman Street, it seems that Assistant Commissioner Augustus Dove has won the battle of Whitechapel for good. All that remains is for AC Augustus Dove and his protégé, Sergeant Drummond, to track down ‘Long’ Susan Hart and CPT Homer Jackson and bring them to justice. For DI Reid, it seems that all hope is lost. Robin Sumner, the last witness of serial killer Nathaniel Dove, is dead, but maybe there is still time for one last roll of the dice in his bid to take down the Dove brothers?

EPISODE SIX – OCCURRENCE REPORTS – WEDNESDAY, APRIL 12, 11/10c

DI Edmund Reid has finally captured serial killer Nathaniel Dove, and in doing so, has rid Whitechapel of its most feared monster since Jack the Ripper. His capture of Nathaniel clears the name of the late DI Bennet Drake. It does not, however, prove the innocence of DI Reid himself, nor of CPT Homer Jackson. For that, they must bring down Assistant Commissioner Augustus Dove…

