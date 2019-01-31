VIZ Media announces the acquisition of The World Of RWBY: The Official Companion.

The ultimate companion to Rooster Teeth’s acclaimed animated series will contain artwork, interviews, and insights from the hit series’ writers, animators, and voice actors.

The World Of RWBY: The Official Companion is planned for a fall release. Details follow.

VIZ MEDIA ACQUIRES PUBLISHING RIGHTS FOR

THE WORLD OF RWBY: THE OFFICIAL COMPANION

Stunning Hardcover RWBY Book Features Behind-The-Scenes Insights, Visuals, And More

San Francisco, CA, January 31, 2019 – VIZ Media, LLC (VIZ Media), a premier company in the fields of publishing, animation distribution, and global entertainment licensing, announces the acquisition of THE WORLD OF RWBY: THE OFFICIAL COMPANION.

An official behind-the-scenes guide to the acclaimed animated series, THE WORLD OF RWBY will be published this fall and features artwork, interviews, and insights from the hit series’ writers, animators, and voice actors.

The definitive companion to the hit animated series, THE WORLD OF RWBY is the ultimate celebration of a pop-culture phenomenon. Go behind the scenes with exclusive commentary from Rooster Teeth and explore the show’s creation through in-depth interviews with the writers, animators and voice artists. With comprehensive analysis of key characters and iconic episodes, and showcasing stunning visuals from the series, this is the must-have book for RWBY fans around the world.

VIZ Media is the official English publisher for the RWBY manga and RWBY OFFICIAL MANGA ANTHOLOGY series. Both titles are inspired by the popular online anime-style series originally created by Monty Oum and produced by Austin, TX-based Rooster Teeth. RWBY was the first western-produced anime series to be distributed in Japan and has been viewed over 250 million times. Volume 6 of the series premiered in October 2018.

THE WORLD OF RWBY: THE OFFICIAL COMPANION is written by Daniel Wallace, a comic book expert, sci-fi sage, and lifelong geek. Author or co-author of more than 50 books including The Jedi Path, Ghostbusters: The Ultimate Visual History, The World According to Spider-Man, Warcraft: Behind the Dark portal, and the New York Times bestselling Star Wars: The New Essential Guide to Characters, his specialty is exploring the underpinning of popular fictional universes.

For more information on RWBY and other manga titles published by VIZ Media, please visit viz.com.

ABOUT ROOSTER TEETH

Rooster Teeth is a pioneering media and entertainment company responsible for some of the biggest online series in history, such as the award-winning and longest-running web series, Red vs. Blue. They also produce the globally acclaimed animated series RWBY, the first western anime series to be distributed in Japan; the award-winning Rooster Teeth Podcast; and Immersion, a reality format that brings video game theory to the real world. Rooster Teeth has a massive global footprint of more than 45 million subscribers to its YouTube Network, 5 million unique monthly visitors to its RoosterTeeth.com hub and 3 million registered community members. The company was founded in 2003, and is a subsidiary of Otter Media, a WarnerMedia company. Discover more at RoosterTeeth.com.

