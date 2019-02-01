Gidget’s How to Be a Cat Trailer: The Secret Life of Pets 2!

Gidget is training to act like a cat.

Why?

We’ll find out when The Secret Life of Pets 2 opens on June 7th.

The Secret Life Of Pets 2 – The Gidget Trailer

In Theaters Summer 2019

http://www.thesecretlifeofpets.com/

The Secret Life of Pets 2 will follow summer 2016’s blockbuster about the lives our pets lead after we leave for work or school each day. Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri and his longtime collaborator Janet Healy will produce the sequel to the comedy that had the best opening ever for an original film, animated or otherwise.

The Secret Life of Pets 2 will see the return of writer Brian Lynch (Minions) and once again be directed by Chris Renaud (Despicable Me series, Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax). www.thesecretlifeofpets.com

