THE CW NETWORK RENEWS TEN CURRENT SERIES FOR 2019-2020!

Network Gives Early Renewals for Next Season to “Arrow,” “Black Lightning,” “Charmed,” “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow,” “Dynasty,” “The Flash,” “Legacies,” “Riverdale,” “Supergirl” and “Supernatural”

January 31, 2019 (Burbank, CA) — The CW Network has given early renewals to ten of its primetime series for the 2019-2020 season, it was announced today by Mark Pedowitz, President, The CW, during the network’s session at the Television Critics Association Press Tour in Pasadena.

“This season, we expanded our primetime schedule to six nights with the addition of Sunday — which has been an unqualified success for the network, our affiliates and our advertisers. In addition to growing our schedule across the week, we also continue to add more year-round programming. The early renewal of these signature CW series gives us a head start on laying out the 2019-2020 season, and this is just the beginning,” said Pedowitz. “These shows provide a strong foundation for our multiplatform programming strategy, and we look forward to building on this with even more returning and new shows as we approach the May upfront.”

The series being ordered for the 2019-2020 broadcast year include second seasons of The CW’s freshman hits CHARMED and LEGACIES, as well as new seasons of ARROW (Season 8), BLACK LIGHTNING (Season 3), DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW (Season 5), DYNASTY (Season 3), THE FLASH (Season 6), RIVERDALE (Season 4), SUPERGIRL (Season 5), and SUPERNATURAL (Season 15). Specific premiere dates for each series will be announced at a later time.

