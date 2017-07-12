Syfy Announces Panel and Screening Schedule for Comic-Con 2017!

Syfy has announced its panel and screening schedule for Comic-Con 2017.

Highlights include the Battlestar Galactica reunion, panels for new series Krypton and Happy!, and screenings of episodes of Channel Zero: No-End House and Blood Drive.

SYFY PANEL AND SCREENING SCHEDULE: SAN DIEGO COMIC-CON 2017 ** As of 7.11.17 – Subject to change **

Thursday, July 20th 1:15-2:15p: SYFY HOSTS THE GREAT DEBATE Location: Ballroom 20 Moderator: John Hodgman Panelists: Adam Savage, Orlando Jones, Aisha Tyler, John Barrowman and Charlie Jane Anders debate the most influential moments, milestones and people in genre history 2:30-3:30p: BATTLESTAR GALACTICA REUNION Location: Ballroom 20 Moderator: Maureen Ryan, Variety Panelists: Ron Moore, David Eick, Tricia Helfer, Katee Sackhoff, Mary McDonnell, Grace Park, Michael Trucco, Aaron Douglas 3:00-4:00p: VAN HELSING* Location: Indigo Ballroom, Hilton Bayfront 4:00-5:00p: Z NATION* Location: Indigo Ballroom, Hilton Bayfront 7:15-8:15p: 12 MONKEYS Location: Room 6BCF Moderator: Alicia Lutes, Nerdist Panelists: Terry Matalas, Aaron Stanford, Amanda Schull, Emily Hampshire, Alisen Down, Todd Stashwick 8:15-9:15p: DARK MATTER* Location: Room 6DE Friday, July 21st 6:45-7:45p: SHARKNADO 5* Location: Room 6DE Saturday, July 22nd 1:15-1:45p: KRYPTON Location: Indigo Ballroom, Hilton Bayfront Moderator: Geoff Johns, DC Entertainment President and Chief Creative Officer Panelists: Cameron Cuffe, Damian Kindler, Cameron Welsh 2:30-3:30p: WYNONNA EARP* Location: Room 5AB 2:45-3:45p: HAPPY! Location: Room 6BCF Moderator: Tim Leong, Entertainment Weekly Panelists: Chris Meloni, Grant Morrison, Brian Taylor, Patrick MacManus 4:00-4:50p: THE MAGICIANS Location: Indigo Ballroom, Hilton Bayfront Moderator: Chris Hardwick Panelists: Jason Ralph, Stella Maeve, Olivia Taylor Dudley, Hale Appleman, Arjun Gupta, Summer Bishil, Sera Gamble, John McNamara 5:00-5:50p: THE EXPANSE Location: Indigo Ballroom, Hilton Bayfront Moderator: Dalton Ross, Entertainment Weekly Panelists: Naren Shankar, Mark Fergus, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Frankie Adams, Dominique Tipper, Steven Strait, Cas Anvar, Wes Chatham 5:30-6:30p: GHOST WARS* Location: Room 6A 8:00-9:00p: SCREENING: CHANNEL ZERO: NO-END HOUSE Location: Horton Theatre 9:30-10:30p: SCREENING: BLOOD DRIVE Location: Horton Theatre

