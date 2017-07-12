Conventions

Syfy Announces Panel and Screening Schedule for Comic-Con 2017!

Leave a comment
Happy! – Nick Sax (Christopher Meloni) – Photo courtesy of Syfy.

Syfy has announced its panel and screening schedule for Comic-Con 2017.

Highlights include the Battlestar Galactica reunion, panels for new series Krypton and Happy!, and screenings of episodes of Channel Zero: No-End House and Blood Drive.

SYFY PANEL AND SCREENING SCHEDULE: SAN DIEGO COMIC-CON 2017

** As of 7.11.17 – Subject to change **

Thursday, July 20th

1:15-2:15p: SYFY HOSTS THE GREAT DEBATE

Location: Ballroom 20

Moderator: John Hodgman

Panelists: Adam Savage, Orlando Jones, Aisha Tyler, John Barrowman and Charlie Jane Anders debate the most influential moments, milestones and people in genre history

2:30-3:30p: BATTLESTAR GALACTICA REUNION

Location: Ballroom 20

Moderator: Maureen Ryan, Variety

Panelists: Ron Moore, David Eick, Tricia Helfer, Katee Sackhoff, Mary McDonnell, Grace Park, Michael Trucco, Aaron Douglas

3:00-4:00p: VAN HELSING*

Location: Indigo Ballroom, Hilton Bayfront

4:00-5:00p: Z NATION*

Location: Indigo Ballroom, Hilton Bayfront

7:15-8:15p: 12 MONKEYS

Location: Room 6BCF

Moderator: Alicia Lutes, Nerdist

Panelists: Terry Matalas, Aaron Stanford, Amanda Schull, Emily Hampshire, Alisen Down, Todd Stashwick

8:15-9:15p: DARK MATTER*

Location: Room 6DE

Friday, July 21st

6:45-7:45p: SHARKNADO 5*

Location: Room 6DE

Saturday, July 22nd

1:15-1:45p: KRYPTON

Location: Indigo Ballroom, Hilton Bayfront

Moderator: Geoff Johns, DC Entertainment President and Chief Creative Officer

Panelists: Cameron Cuffe, Damian Kindler, Cameron Welsh

2:30-3:30p: WYNONNA EARP*

Location: Room 5AB

2:45-3:45p: HAPPY!

Location: Room 6BCF

Moderator: Tim Leong, Entertainment Weekly

Panelists: Chris Meloni, Grant Morrison, Brian Taylor, Patrick MacManus

4:00-4:50p: THE MAGICIANS

Location: Indigo Ballroom, Hilton Bayfront

Moderator: Chris Hardwick

Panelists: Jason Ralph, Stella Maeve, Olivia Taylor Dudley, Hale Appleman, Arjun Gupta, Summer Bishil, Sera Gamble, John McNamara

5:00-5:50p: THE EXPANSE

Location: Indigo Ballroom, Hilton Bayfront

Moderator: Dalton Ross, Entertainment Weekly

Panelists: Naren Shankar, Mark Fergus, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Frankie Adams, Dominique Tipper, Steven Strait, Cas Anvar, Wes Chatham

5:30-6:30p: GHOST WARS*

Location: Room 6A

8:00-9:00p: SCREENING: CHANNEL ZERO: NO-END HOUSE

Location: Horton Theatre

9:30-10:30p: SCREENING: BLOOD DRIVE

Location: Horton Theatre

Leave a Reply