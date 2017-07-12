Syfy Announces Panel and Screening Schedule for Comic-Con 2017!

Syfy has announced its panel and screening schedule for Comic-Con 2017.
Highlights include the Battlestar Galactica reunion, panels for new series Krypton and Happy!, and screenings of episodes of Channel Zero: No-End House and Blood Drive.
SYFY PANEL AND SCREENING SCHEDULE: SAN DIEGO COMIC-CON 2017
Thursday, July 20th
1:15-2:15p: SYFY HOSTS THE GREAT DEBATE
Location: Ballroom 20
Moderator: John Hodgman
Panelists: Adam Savage, Orlando Jones, Aisha Tyler, John Barrowman and Charlie Jane Anders debate the most influential moments, milestones and people in genre history
2:30-3:30p: BATTLESTAR GALACTICA REUNION
Location: Ballroom 20
Moderator: Maureen Ryan, Variety
Panelists: Ron Moore, David Eick, Tricia Helfer, Katee Sackhoff, Mary McDonnell, Grace Park, Michael Trucco, Aaron Douglas
3:00-4:00p: VAN HELSING*
Location: Indigo Ballroom, Hilton Bayfront
4:00-5:00p: Z NATION*
Location: Indigo Ballroom, Hilton Bayfront
7:15-8:15p: 12 MONKEYS
Location: Room 6BCF
Moderator: Alicia Lutes, Nerdist
Panelists: Terry Matalas, Aaron Stanford, Amanda Schull, Emily Hampshire, Alisen Down, Todd Stashwick
8:15-9:15p: DARK MATTER*
Location: Room 6DE
Friday, July 21st
6:45-7:45p: SHARKNADO 5*
Location: Room 6DE
Saturday, July 22nd
1:15-1:45p: KRYPTON
Location: Indigo Ballroom, Hilton Bayfront
Moderator: Geoff Johns, DC Entertainment President and Chief Creative Officer
Panelists: Cameron Cuffe, Damian Kindler, Cameron Welsh
2:30-3:30p: WYNONNA EARP*
Location: Room 5AB
2:45-3:45p: HAPPY!
Location: Room 6BCF
Moderator: Tim Leong, Entertainment Weekly
Panelists: Chris Meloni, Grant Morrison, Brian Taylor, Patrick MacManus
4:00-4:50p: THE MAGICIANS
Location: Indigo Ballroom, Hilton Bayfront
Moderator: Chris Hardwick
Panelists: Jason Ralph, Stella Maeve, Olivia Taylor Dudley, Hale Appleman, Arjun Gupta, Summer Bishil, Sera Gamble, John McNamara
5:00-5:50p: THE EXPANSE
Location: Indigo Ballroom, Hilton Bayfront
Moderator: Dalton Ross, Entertainment Weekly
Panelists: Naren Shankar, Mark Fergus, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Frankie Adams, Dominique Tipper, Steven Strait, Cas Anvar, Wes Chatham
5:30-6:30p: GHOST WARS*
Location: Room 6A
8:00-9:00p: SCREENING: CHANNEL ZERO: NO-END HOUSE
Location: Horton Theatre
9:30-10:30p: SCREENING: BLOOD DRIVE
Location: Horton Theatre