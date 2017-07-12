TNT Sharpens Claws for Second Season!

TNT has announced the renewal of Claws (Sundays, 9/8C) for a second season.

Clawsfollows the rise of five diverse and treacherous manicurists working at the Nail Artisan of Manatee County, where a lot more is going on besides silk wraps and pedicures. The series stars Niecy Nash, Carrie Preston, Judy Reyes, Karrueche Tran, Jenn Lyon, Jack Kesy, Kevin Rankin, Jason Antoon with Harold Perrineau and Dean Norris.

Cable’s #4 New Drama This Year Among Adults 18-49

Has Grown +27% Since Premiere, Climbing to New Season Highs

And Averaging 6.3 Million Viewers Per Episode Across TNT Platforms

Turner‘s TNT has renewed its new original drama series Claws for a second season. From Warner Horizon Scripted Television, Clawsfollows the rise of five diverse and treacherous manicurists working at the Nail Artisan of Manatee County, where a lot more is going on besides silk wraps and pedicures. The series stars Niecy Nash, Carrie Preston, Judy Reyes, Karrueche Tran, Jenn Lyon, Jack Kesy, Kevin Rankin, Jason Antoon with Harold Perrineau and Dean Norris. New episodes of Claws premiere across TNT platforms Sundays at 9 p.m. (ET/PT), with the season finale set for Aug. 13. The second season is slated to launch in 2018.

Claws is currently reaching a multiplatform audience of 6.3 million viewers per episode across TNT’s linear, digital, mobile and on-demand platforms, averaging 1.1 million adults 18-49 in linear Live + 7. The series, which has resonated with critics and viewers alike, ranks as cable’s #4 new drama with adults 18-49 for 2017-to-date and draws the youngest audience of any TNT drama. The show recently landed its strongest Live + 3 delivery of adults 18-49 yet and has grown +27% in the demo since the premiere. A social media magnet, Claws ranks #4 among cable’s most socially engaging primetime dramas.

“Look out Manatee County, these ladies are coming back for more!” said Sarah Aubrey, executive vice president of original programming for TNT. “These strong-willed, hilarious women represent the diverse voices this network is all about. Claws has certainly struck a chord with audiences and continues to attract new viewers each week.”

Claws is executive-produced by Rashida Jones, Will McCormack, showrunner Janine Sherman Barrois and director Howard Deutch. Series creator Eliot Laurence serves as co-executive producer. Claws is produced by Jones and McCormack’s Le Train Train, in association with Warner Horizon Scripted Television and Turner’s Studio T.

