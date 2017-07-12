Consequences Trailer: Ozark!

Ozark: Their Last Resort. Coming July 21st, only on Netflix. The Byrdes, husband and wife Marty (Jason Bateman) and Wendy (Laura Linney), their teenage kids Charlotte (Sofia Hublitz) and Jonah (Skylar Gaertner) — are for all intents and purposes an ordinary family. Ordinary save for Marty’s job: The top money launderer for the second largest drug cartel in Mexico.

Chicago financial advisor Marty Byrde, who has been quietly laundering money for a drug kingpin, must quickly uproot his family and move the operation to The Ozarks after his partner is caught cheating the business.

There, he bumps heads with both a local drug dealer whose business he inadvertently interrupts, and a clan of ruffians, led by their 19-year-old niece, who want his money, all the while avoiding the eye of a tenacious FBI agent. He must complete his laundering, to save the life of his family, as they struggle to find their own path in this seemingly foreign way of life.

