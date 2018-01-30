Roman J. Israel, Esq. Coming to Home Video!

Roman J. Israel, Esq. – featuring Denzel Washington’s Golden Globe® and Screen Actors Guild Award nominate performance – is coming to Digital on January 26th and Blu-ray and DVD on February 13th.

The home video release will include three behind-the-scenes featurettes and eight deleted scenes.

Debuting on Digital January 26 and Blu-ray™ & DVD February 13

TORONTO, Ontario (January 30, 2018) – Two-time Academy Award® winner and five-time nominee Denzel Washington (Training Day, Selma) stars in ROMAN J. ISRAEL, ESQ. debuting on digital January 26 and Blu-ray™ and DVD February 13 from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment Canada. Washington is nominated for a Golden Globe® and Screen Actors Guild Award® for his portrayal of Roman J. Israel, Esq., a driven, idealistic defense attorney who finds himself in a tumultuous series of events that lead to a crisis and the necessity for extreme action. The film also stars Colin Farrell (The Lobster, Beguiled), Carmen Ejogo (Selma, It Comes at Night), Amanda Warren (Mother!, The Leftovers) and Sam Gilroy (Beautiful Creatures), and is written and directed by Dan Gilroy (Nightcrawler, Kong: Skull Island).

ROMAN J. ISRAEL, ESQ. comes with three behind-the-scenes featurettes and eight deleted scenes. “Denzel Washington: Becoming Roman” delves into the physical, mental and spiritual processes Denzel undertook to become his character Roman. In “The Making of Roman J. Israel, ESQ.” the cast and filmmakers discuss the key themes of justice, activism and empowerment in this film and Dan Gilroy reveals how his research into the criminal justice system influenced his writing and directing. Lastly, in “Colin Farrell: Discovering George,” Colin Farrell and Dan Gilroy lead the discussion on Colin’s character George and his dynamic relationship with Roman, as well as Farrell’s powerful performance in the role.

ROMAN J. ISRAEL, ESQ. is a dramatic thriller set in the overburdened Los Angeles criminal court system. Denzel Washington stars as a driven, idealistic defense attorney whose life is suddenly disrupted. When he is recruited to join a firm led by an ambitious lawyer George Pierce (Colin Farrell) – and begins a friendship with a young champion of equal rights (Carmen Ejogo), a turbulent series of events ensue that will put the activism that has defined Roman’s career to the test.

Written and directed by Dan Gilroy, ROMAN J. ISRAEL, ESQ was produced by Jennifer Fox, Todd Black and Denzel Washington. Executive Producers are Brian Oliver, Betsy Danbury, Charles D. King, Kim Roth, Poppy Hanks, Michael Bloom, Adam Pincus, Aaron L. Gilbert, Alex Lebovici, Steve Ponce, Derek Dauchy, and Ben Ross. Columbia Pictures presents ROMAN J. ISRAEL, ESQ in association with Macro Media / Topic / Cross Creek Pictures / Bron Creative / The Culture China – Image Nation Abu Dhabi Content Fund, a Jennifer Fox / Escape Artists Production.

Digital, Blu-ray & DVD Bonus Materials Include:

Eight Deleted Scenes

Three Featurettes

“Denzel Washington: Becoming Roman”

“The Making of Roman J. Israel, ESQ.”

“Colin Farrell: Discovering George”

ROMAN J. ISRAEL, ESQ has a run time of approximately 122 minutes and is rated PG.

