Big Finish: Dark Horse’s Harrow County Begins Final Arc!

The current story of Harrow County – with all its haints, witches, monsters, and murderers – is coming to a conclusion.

Beginning with issue #29 – releasing on March 21st – Dark Horse will publish the series’ final four-issue arc from collaborators Cullen Bunn and Tyler Crook.

THE THRILLING CONCLUSION TO HARROW COUNTY BEGINS THIS SPRING!

The Final Arc of the Acclaimed Series by Cullen Bunn and Tyler Crook Hits Shops In March

MILWAUKIE, Ore., (January 30, 2018)—In May 2015, readers from across the world accepted an invitation to visit a town called Harrow County. And despite countless haints, witches, monsters, and murderers, we hope you’ve had a pleasant stay.

The beloved horror fantasy penned by Cullen Bunn with devilishly delightful art by Tyler Crook has been a tentpole series at Dark Horse for the last two and a half years. And it is with bittersweet pride that we announce the final four-issue arc of Harrow County beginning in March 2018.

“Seeing Harrow County come to an end is bittersweet. I love this world. I love these characters. I love working with Tyler and Daniel and Dark Horse. And, if I’m being honest, we could probably continue Emmy’s story indefinitely,” says Cullen Bunn. “But we’re moving toward the ending we’ve always planned. We’ve told a story I’m very proud of, and we told it on our own terms. And I think the series is all the better for it.”

“I am so proud of what Cullen and I have been able to accomplish with Harrow County,” says artist Tyler Crook. “When we first pitched the book I had no expectation that we would still be working on it 3 and a half years later. I’ll miss going to Harrow County every day to work but I’m extremely grateful that we were able to tell the story that we wanted to tell. While this may be the end of Emmy’s story I doubt it’ll be the last Harrow County story.”

Harrow County #29 goes on sale March 21, 2018, and is available for pre-order at your local comic shop.

Praise for Harrow County:

“Genuinely creepy and engaging, plus delicious art.”—Mark Millar (Kick-Ass)

“A rare thing—both wonderfully charming and genuinely disturbing.”—Mike Mignola (Hellboy)

“One of the best horror comics I’ve ever read. Super creepy!”—Josh Williamson (Birthright)

“This is one of the best horror series I’ve ever read. It goes beyond the typical horror stereotypes and brings a deeper, more sophisticated kind of terror to the audience. This is definitely a series for all horror fans.”—Huck Talwar, ComicWow!TV

Like this: Like Loading...