Pedro Almodóvar’s Julieta Comes To Home Video!

TORONTO, On. (Feb. 15, 2017) — Internationally acclaimed auteur and Academy Award® winner Pedro Almodóvar (Best Writing, Original Screenplay, Talk to Her, 2002) is back in the director’s chair for his 20th feature film when JULIETA debuts on Blu-ray™, DVD and digital March 21 from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment Canada. Emma Suárez (Vacas) and Adriana Ugarte (Palmeras En La Nieve) share the title role as older and younger versions of the same character in the story of a brokenhearted woman who faces the painful mystery of her long alienation from her daughter during flashbacks on her life and the most important events concerning her estranged daughter. JULIETA also stars Daniel Grao (Julia’s Eyes), Inma Cuesta (The Bride), Darío Grandinetti (Talk to Her), Michelle Jenner (Our Lovers) and Rossy de Palma (Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown).

Bonus materials on the JULIETA Blu-ray and DVD include two featurettes. Fans join Pedro Almodóvar, Rossy de Palma and Adriana Ugarte as they explore the multi-faceted and poignant story of Julieta in “Portrait of Julieta.” Fans also have a front row seat at the opening night of the Museum of Modern Art’s Almodóvar Retrospective in “Celebrating Director Pedro Almodóvar,” with a dazzling red carpet and introduction of the film by the iconic filmmaker and his muse, Rossy de Palma. In an iTunes-only exclusive, Almodóvar talks about his career and his latest film in “Meet the Filmmaker- Almodóvar at the Apple Store.”

Synopsis:

In Julieta, critically acclaimed director Pedro Almodovar tells a story about a mother’s struggle to survive uncertainty and come to grips with fate.

Julieta lives in Madrid with her daughter Antia. They are both in pain over the loss of Xoan, Antia’s father and Julieta’s husband. But sometimes grief doesn’t bring people closer, it drives them apart. When Antia turns eighteen, she abandons her mother without a word of explanation. Julieta is haunted by the mystery of this loss and it pervades everything in her life. Her struggle and obsession lead to self discovery and surprising revelations.

Evoking such earlier Almodóvar films as High Heels and All About My Mother, Julieta reflects on the magic of chance encounters and the fragility of relationships in the face of long-buried secrets.

Written and Directed by Pedro Almodóvar, JULIETA is based on the short stories “Chance,” “Soon” and “Silence” by Pulitzer Prize winning author Alice Munro. Agustín Almodóvar and Esther García produced the film.

Blu-ray & DVD Special Features Include:

Two Featurettes: ? “Portrait of Julieta”

? “Celebrating Director Pedro Almodóvar”

Digital Special Features Include:

Three Featurettes: ? “Portrait of Julieta”

? “Celebrating Director Pedro Almodóvar”

? “Meet the Filmmaker- Almodóvar at the Apple Store” (exclusive to iTunes)

JULIETA has a runtime of 98 minutes and is rated 14A.

