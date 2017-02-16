Santiago To Star In CBS Drama Salvation!

Santiago Cabrera (The Musketeers) has signed on to star in CBS’ new drama series Salvation.

SANTIAGO CABRERA TO STAR IN “SALVATION,” A NEW SUSPENSE DRAMA SERIES TO BE BROADCAST IN SUMMER 2017 ON CBS

Academy Award Nominated Director Juan Carlos Fresnadillo to Direct

STUDIO CITY, Calif. – Santiago Cabrera will star in SALVATION, a new suspense drama series that centers on an MIT grad student and a tech superstar who bring a Pentagon official a staggering discovery – that an asteroid is just six months away from colliding with Earth, to be broadcast in summer 2017, on CBS. Academy Award nominated director Juan Carlos Fresnadillo (“Esposados”) will direct and serve as executive producer.

Cabrera will portray Darius, a charming self-made tech billionaire and visionary maverick, whose great love seems to be his projects. His greatest project of all, however, will be an audacious plan to save the human race from an incoming asteroid.

Cabrera joins previously announced series regulars Jennifer Finnigan, Charlie Rowe, Jacqueline Byers and Ian Anthony Dale.

Cabrera is well known for his role of “Aramis” on the BBC show “The Musketeers.” His previous television credits include “The Mindy Project,” “Merlin,” “Heroes” and the HBO movie “Hemmingway and Gelhorn,” opposite Nicole Kidman and Clive Owen. His film credits include Steven Soderbergh’s “Che” and “For Greater Glory.” Coming up, he will star in the television series “Big Little Lies” opposite Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman, and the feature film “Transformers: The Last Knight,” opposite Mark Wahlberg and Josh Duhamel.

SALVATION is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Secret Hideout. Liz Kruger, Craig Shapiro, who wrote the script (based on the story by Matt Wheeler), will serve as executive producers along with Alex Kurtzman, Heather Kadin, Peter Lenkov and Stuart Gillard. The series will be distributed domestically by CBS Television Distribution and worldwide by CBS Studios International.

