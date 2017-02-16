Ghost in the Shell Fans To Get First Look In IMAX Event!

Fans of Ghost in the Shell will be given a chance to take an early look at the live action adaptation of the classic anime – in IMAX® – on February 28th.

Paramount Pictures, Dreamworks Pictures and IMAX present a one-night-only event featuring an exclusive first look at stunning film footage exclusively in IMAX® theatres across 14 North American cities with select international markets and dates to follow.

Attendees will receive a limited edition poster and have the opportunity to capture their experience in a film-centric experiential photo booth — Becoming the Major.

Tickets are available now.

WHAT: GHOST IN THE SHELL: AN IMAX FIRST LOOK FAN EVENT

In anticipation of the upcoming film “GHOST IN THE SHELL,” Paramount Pictures, Dreamworks Pictures and IMAX present a one-night-only event featuring an exclusive first look at stunning film footage exclusively in IMAX® theatres across 14 North American cities with select international markets and dates to follow. Attendees will receive a limited edition poster and have the opportunity to capture their experience in a film-centric experiential photo booth — “Becoming the Major.” IMAX theatres in Los Angeles and New York will also feature a special behind-the-scenes look at the costumes and props from the film.

WHEN: Tuesday, February 28, 2017 at 7:00PM

WHERE: Los Angeles – AMC City Walk

Miami – Regal South Beach

New York – AMC Loews Lincoln Square

Denver – UA Colorado Stadium 9

San Francisco – AMC Metreon

San Diego – AMC Mission Valley

Toronto – Cineplex Cinemas Yonge-Dundas and VIP

Baltimore – AMC White Marsh

Phoenix – Harkins AZ MillsLas Vegas – Regal Red Rock

Seattle – Pacific Science Center

Austin – AMC Barton Creek Square 14

Calgary – Scotiabank Theatre Chinook

Vancouver – SilverCity Riverport Cinemas

TICKETS: www.GhostInTheShellEvent.com

ABOUT “GHOST IN THE SHELL”

In the near future, Major (Scarlett Johansson) is the first of her kind: A human saved from a terrible crash, who is cyber-enhanced to be a perfect soldier devoted to stopping the world’s most dangerous criminals. When terrorism reaches a new level that includes the ability to hack into people’s minds and control them, Major is uniquely qualified to stop it. As she prepares to face a new enemy, Major discovers that she has been lied to: her life was not saved, it was stolen. She will stop at nothing to recover her past, find out who did this to her and stop them before they do it to others. Based on the internationally acclaimed Japanese Manga, Ghost in the Shell.

“GHOST IN THE SHELL” opens in IMAX® 3D and theatres nationwide on March 31, 2017.

#GhostInTheShell

#IMAX

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GhostInTheShellMovie/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/GhostInShell

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ghostintheshell

Tumblr: http://ghostintheshell.tumblr.com/

Like this: Like Loading...