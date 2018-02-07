Okay, It’s Worth It Clip: Isle of Dogs!

Rex, Duke, Boss, King and Chief assert their position as top dogs in a new clip from Wes Anderson’s Isle of Dogs.

Isle of Dogs will be in theaters on March 23rd.

On behalf of Fox Searchlight, we’re excited to share the First Official Clip for Wes Anderson’s ISLE OF DOGS! In dystopian future Japan, dogs have been quarantined to the remote ‘Trash Island’ due to a dog flu. Featuring an all star cast of voices such as Bryan Cranston, Greta Gerwig, Jeff Goldblum, Scarlett Johansson, Edward Norton, Bill Murray and Tilda Swinton, this journey of a young boy in search of this bodyguard-dog hits theaters Friday March 23rd!

