What Is Truth Trailer: Spinning Man!

A charming philosophy professor and family man, Evan Birch finds himself at the center of the case when one of his students goes missing.

Spinning Man will be in select theaters and On Demand on April 6th.

SPINNING MAN

In Select Theaters & On Demand April 6th

Evan Birch (Guy Pearce) is a family man and esteemed professor at a distinguished college, where his charm and reputation have made his philosophy class very popular. When a female student named Hannah goes missing, Evan’s previous off-campus dalliances make his wife (Minnie Driver) question his alibi. Gruff police Detective Malloy (Pierce Brosnan) has even more reason to be suspicious when crucial evidence makes Evan the prime suspect in Hannah’s disappearance. Suddenly, the questions Evan faces aren’t merely academic – they’re a matter of life or death.

Director Simon Kaijser’s taut and twisty SPINNING MAN, a gripping examination of crime, punishment and conscience, stars Guy Pearce (L.A. Confidential, Memento, The King’s Speech), Pierce Brosnan (No Escape, The Ghost Writer, GoldenEye), Minnie Driver (Grosse Point Blank, Good Will Hunting, TV’s Speechless), Jamie Kennedy (The Scream series, Ghost Whisperer) and Clark Gregg (The Avengers, Agents of S.H.I.E.LD.). It also features newcomers Odeya Rush (Lady Bird), Alexandra Shipp (X-Men: Apocalypse, Straight Outta Compton), and Freya Tingley (Once Upon a Time).

Cast: Guy Pearce, Pierce Brosnan, Minnie Driver, Jamie Kennedy

Directed by: Simon Kaijser

Written by: Matt Aldrich

Produced by: Keith Arnold, p.g.a. & Ellen Wander, p.g.a.

Genre: Mystery Thriller

Rating: R

Distributor: Lionsgate Premiere

#SpinningMan

Site | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube

Like this: Like Loading...