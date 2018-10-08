NYCC 2018: Dammit Janet! Clip: The Magicians: Season 4!

Syfy released a unique clip from The Magicians: Season 4 at New York Comic Con 2018 – a clip that suggests that all is not well on either Earth of Fillory.

The Magicians: Season 4 premieres on January 23, 2019.

Margo… ahem… Janet has an impromptu meeting with Ember before the magical sh*t hits the fan. The Magicians returns with all new episodes on January 23 on SYFY.

More About The Magicians:

Based upon Lev Grossman’s best-selling books, The Magicians centers around Brakebills University, a secret institution specializing in magic. There, amidst an unorthodox education of spellcasting, a group of twenty-something friends soon discover that a magical fantasy world they read about as children is all too real— and poses grave danger to humanity.

