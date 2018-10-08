NYCC2018: We’re Not Done with Those Things Trailer: Siren: Season 2!

More mermaids are coming. Here’s your exclusive first look at Siren Season 2 – direct from New York Comic Con 2018 – premiering Thursday, January 24th on Freeform.

More mermaids are coming. Here’s your exclusive first look at Siren Season 2, premiering Thursday, January 24th on Freeform.

About SIREN:

“Siren” takes us inside Bristol Cove—a coastal town known for its legend of once being home to mermaids. When the arrival of a mysterious girl proves this folklore all too true, the battle between man and sea takes a very vicious turn as these predatory beings return to reclaim their right to the ocean. The series stars Alex Roe (“The 5th Wave”) as Ben, a bright marine biologist who finds himself drawn to a mysterious new girl in town, Ryn, played by Eline Powell (“Game of Thrones”), who is a strange young woman with a deep dark secret. Fola Evans-Akingbola (“An American Exorcism”) stars as Maddie, also a marine biologist who works with Ben, and is highly suspicious of Ryn. Ian Verdun (“Life’s a Drag”) stars as Xander, a deep sea fisherman on a quest to uncover the truth; and Rena Owen (“Star Wars” Episodes II and III) as Helen, the town eccentric who seems to know more about the mermaids than she lets on. Based on a story by Eric Wald and Dean White who both serve as executive produces. Emily Whitesell (“Finding Carter”) is on board as Showrunner and Executive Producer. Brad Luff, Nate Hopper and RD Robb are also attached as executive producers.

Connect with Siren:

Like SIREN on FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/Siren/

Follow SIREN on TWITTER: https://twitter.com/SirenTV

Follow SIREN on INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/Siren/

Follow SIREN on TUMBLR: https://siren.tumblr.com

Follow SIREN on Snapchat: SirenTV

Like this: Like Loading...