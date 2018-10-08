NYCC2018: Won’t You Join Us Shadow? Trailer: American Gods: Season 2!

The war of the gods is on the horizon and Shadow finds himself in some strange company in the trailer for season two of American Gods.

American Gods returns to Starz in 2019.

A storm is coming. American Gods returns to STARZ in 2019. Starring Ricky Whittle, Ian McShane, Yetide Badaki, Orlando Jones, Omid Abtahi, Mousa Kraish, and more.

Connect with American Gods online: http://starz.com/series/americangods

Follow American Gods on Twitter: http://twitter.com/americangodsstz

Follow American Gods on Facebook: http://facebook.com/americangodsstarz

Follow American Gods on Tumblr: http://americangods.tumblr.com

Like this: Like Loading...