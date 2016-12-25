It’s Not Déja Vu If You Haven’t Actually Been There Trailer: Alien: Covenant!

The first trailer for Alien: covenant seems to be merging the ‘haunted house in space’ feel of Alien with the action/horror sensibility of Aliens. Intriguing.

Alien: Covenant will be in theaters on May 19th.

Alien: Covenant | Official Trailer [HD] | 20th Century FOX – YouTube

Ridley Scott returns to the universe he created, with ALIEN: COVENANT, a new chapter in his groundbreaking ALIEN franchise. The crew of the colony ship Covenant, bound for a remote planet on the far side of the galaxy, discovers what they think is an uncharted paradise, but is actually a dark, dangerous world. When they uncover a threat beyond their imagination, they must attempt a harrowing escape. In Theaters – May 19, 2017 Cast: Michael Fassbender, Katherine Waterston, Billy Crudup, Danny McBride, Demián Bichir, Carmen Ejogo, Amy Seimetz, Jussie Smollett, Callie Hernandez, Nathaniel Dean, Alexander England, Benjamin Rigby Directed by: Ridley Scott Connect with Alien: Covenant Online:

Trailer Grade: A

