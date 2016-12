Meet the Doctor’s new companion, Bill (in her own words), and learn something we’ve always kind of suspected about the Doctor but never heard him actually say out loud before, in the first trailer for the tenth season of Doctor Who.

Doctor Who returns to BBC America this spring.

DOCTOR WHO SEASON 10 – Returns This Spring on BBC America – YouTube

See the universe anew this spring when Doctor Who returns to BBC America. The Doctor (Peter Capaldi) is an alien Time Lord from the planet Gallifrey who travels through all of time and space in his TARDIS with his companion. Instead of dying, the Doctor is able to “regenerate” into a new body, taking on a new personality with each regeneration. Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/doctorwho_bbca

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/bbcamerica

Tumblr: http://doctorwho.tumblr.com

Instagram: http://instagram.com/doctorwho_bbca

Snapchat: http://snapchat.com/add/bbcamerica_tv

More: http://www.bbcamerica.com/shows/docto… Photo by Ray Murmiston/Courtesy of BBC America

Like this: Like Loading...