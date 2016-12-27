First Look: Bong Joon Ho’s Okja!

Netflix has released two first look stills and a storyboard from the Netflix original film Okja, a bold global adventure from director Bong Joon Ho (The Host, Snowpiercer).

Okja stars Tilda Swinton (Hail, Caesar!), Jake Gyllenhaal (Nightcrawler), Paul Dano (Love & Mercy), Lily Collins (Rules Don’t Apply), Steven Yeun (“The Walking Dead”), and Giancarlo Esposito (“Breaking Bad”) – and will premiere in 2017.

Hand-selected by Bong, the storyboard depicts scenes from a climactic sequence illustrated by the image of Lily Collins as “Red” running through the streets of Manhattan. The additional image introduces Seo Hyun An as “Mija.”

About Okja : Directed by Bong Joon Ho and co-written with Jon Ronson (Frank), Okja follows Mija, a young girl who must risk everything to prevent a powerful, multi-national company from kidnapping her best friend – a massive animal named ‘Okja’.

