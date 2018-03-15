Isle of Dogs Video Features Stop-Motion Cast Interviews!

Fox Searchlight has released a unique video of cast interviews for Isle of Dogs.

Imagined and directed by Wes Anderson, it features the actors speaking through their stop-motion animated characters.

Isle of Dogs opens on March 23rd.

Meet the cast in Wes Anderson’s upcoming film as they are interviewed on set. Step into the world of the film and see the crew bring the cast to life in Isle of Dogs Behind the Scenes (in Virtual Reality) at https://youtu.be/JqXC46b1uUg

ISLE OF DOGS opens in theaters March 23, 2018.

ISLE OF DOGS tells the story of ATARI KOBAYASHI, 12-year-old ward to corrupt Mayor Kobayashi. When, by Executive Decree, all the canine pets of Megasaki City are exiled to a vast garbage-dump called Trash Island, Atari sets off alone in a miniature Junior-Turbo Prop and flies across the river in search of his bodyguard-dog, Spots. There, with the assistance of a pack of newly-found mongrel friends, he begins an epic journey that will decide the fate and future of the entire Prefecture.

Visit Isle of Dogs on our WEBSITE: http://www.isleofdogsmovie.com

Like Isle of Dogs on FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/isleofdogsmovie

Follow Isle of Dogs on TWITTER: https://twitter.com/isleofdogsmovie

Follow Isle of Dogs on INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/isleofdogsm…

Like this: Like Loading...