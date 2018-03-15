It’s One More & Done for Young & Hungry!

Freeform has announced the summer season of Young & Hungry will conclude the show’s run – but fear not! The network is developing a Young & Hungry movie.

Young & Hungry: Season 5B will premiere on Wednesday, June 20th (8/7C).

BELOVED FREEFORM COMEDY “YOUNG & HUNGRY” RETURNS FOR ITS FAREWELL SEASON ON WEDNESDAY, JUNE 20

Network Orders Development of “Young & Hungry” Movie

Freeform announced today fan-favorite comedy series “Young & Hungry” will return for its final season on Wednesday, June 20 at 8:00 PM EDT/PDT.

The final season (5B) sees Gabi and Josh finally together and in love, but now navigating their new status as a full-fledged couple. Meanwhile, the rest of Josh’s staff, Yolanda and Elliot, are grappling with the change in work dynamic with Gabi as the “woman of the house.” Sofia, Gabi’s best friend, who begins to feel like a third wheel with the new couple, sets out on her own path to find love.

Additionally, Freeform has ordered into development a “Young & Hungry” movie, from the same series creative team including David Holden, Caryn Lucas, Ashley Tisdale, and Eric and Kim Tannenbaum, that will further the adventures of Gabi, Josh and their circle of friends.

“Young & Hungry” is produced by Holden, Lucas, Tisdale, Jessica Rhoades and Eric and Kim Tannenbaum in association with CBS Television Studios. Gabi Moskowitz, of BrokeAssGourmet.com, is a San Francisco-based food blogger and contributed to the development of this project. The series stars Emily Osment, Jonathan Sadowski, Aimee Carrero, Kym Whitley and Rex Lee.

Freeform’s robust slate of original scripted series includes smash hit comedy “grown-ish,” and breakout series “The Bold Type;” along with buddy comedy “Alone Together;” supernatural thriller “Beyond;” “Famous In Love” starring Bella Thorne; critically acclaimed “The Fosters;” sci-fi phenomenon “Shadowhunters;” fan favorite “Young & Hungry;” the upcoming mermaid drama “Siren”, and the eagerly awaited series “Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger,” coming in June 2018.

