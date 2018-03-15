TBS Sets Premiere Dates For Snoop Dogg Presents The Joker’s Wild & Drop The Mic!

TBS’ hit game shows Snoop Dogg Presents The Joker’s Wild and Drop the Mic will return for their second seasons on Sunday, April 15th.

LOS ANGELES – MARCH 15, 2018 – An hour-long block of comedy, competition and hip-hop returns to TBS on Sunday, April 15 with the hit unscripted series Snoop Dogg Presents The Joker’s Wild at 10:00 p.m. (ET/PT) and Drop the Mic at 10:30 p.m. (ET/PT). The network renewed both series after they quickly emerged as the top two new unscripted cable comedies in 2017, reaching an average of 2.7M viewers per episode across TBS’s linear, VOD, and digital platforms, and earning over 250 million social and YouTube views to date.

Snoop Dogg, who counted The Joker’s Wild as his favorite game show growing up, hosts the TBS version, Snoop Dogg Presents The Joker’s Wild. Set in his very own casino, the show includes an oversized slot machine, giant dice and playing cards. This season features a variety of new Snoop-a-fied categories, a special celebrity charity episode, and cameos by Ice Cube, Michael Strahan, RuPaul, Wiz Khalifa, Kevin Smith, Aubrey Plaza, Paris Jackson, Hannibal Buress, Busy Philipps, Adam Devine, Bill Nye, Xzibit, Biz Markie, G-Eazy, Cheech and Chong, Julian Edelman, Dana White, Antonio Brown and Matthew McConaughey.

Snoop Dogg Presents The Joker’s Wild is produced by Sony Pictures Television, in association with Turner’s Studio T. Snoop Dogg serves as executive producer, along with two-time Emmy® winner, Super Bowl Champion and Good Morning, America co-host Michael Strahan. Also executive-producing are Vincent Rubino, Constance Schwartz-Morini for SMAC Entertainment and Ted Chung for Merry Jane.

Drop the Mic is based on the enormously popular segment from the Emmy® winning and viral hit The Late Late Show with James Corden. The TBS series, hosted by Method Man and Hailey Baldwin, pits celebrities from the worlds of entertainment, music, sports and pop culture against each other in a rap battle royale, packed with lyrically creative genius and “I can’t believe they just said that” moments. At the end of each head-to-head battle, the studio audience votes to determine the winner.

Currently in production, with more top talent match-ups to come, the early bookings slated to appear this season include Shaquille O’Neal vs. Ken Jeong, Luis Fonsi vs. Terry Crews, Molly Ringwald vs. Jon Cryer, Jerry Springer vs. Ricki Lake, Assassination of Gianni Versace star Darren Criss vs. Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo, Jay Pharoah vs. Marlon Wayans, Luis Guzman vs. Gabriel Iglesias, Lindsey Vonn vs. Gus Kenworthy, and “Glow” vs. “Pro” which includes Glow cast members Jackie Tohn, Kate Nash, Sunita Mani and Britney Young battling against WWE wrestlers Nikki Bella, Brie Bella, Carmella and Alicia Fox.

Drop the Mic is produced by CBS Television Studios and Fulwell 73 Productions. James Corden, Ben Winston and Jensen Karp serve as executive producers, with Joanna Gallagher as co-executive producer.

