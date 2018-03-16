Isle of Dogs – Animation Featurette!

Fox Searchlight, has released a new featurette for Wes Anderson’s Isle of Dogs. This behind the scenes look shows how a unique team of 25 animators and 10 assistants brought Wes Anderson’s vision to life.

Isle of Dogs premieres in select theaters on Friday, March 23rd!

ISLE OF DOGS opens in limited theaters on: Friday, March 23rd 2018 (Austin, New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Toronto, and Washington D.C.)

Expanding on Wednesday, March 28th 2018 and

In theaters nationwide Friday, April 6th

ISLE OF DOGS tells the story of ATARI KOBAYASHI, 12-year-old ward to corrupt Mayor Kobayashi. When, by Executive Decree, all the canine pets of Megasaki City are exiled to a vast garbage-dump called Trash Island, Atari sets off alone in a miniature Junior-Turbo Prop and flies across the river in search of his bodyguard-dog, Spots. There, with the assistance of a pack of newly-found mongrel friends, he begins an epic journey that will decide the fate and future of the entire Prefecture.

Cast: Bryan Cranston, Koyu Rankin, Edward Norton, Bob Balaban, Bill Murray, Jeff Goldblum, Kunicki Nomura, Akira Takayama, Greta Gerwig, Frances McDormand, Akira Ito, Scarlett Johansson, Harvey Keitel, F. Murray Abraham, Yoko Ono, Tilda Swinton, Ken Watanabe, Mari Katsuki, Fisher Stevens, Nijiro Murakami, Liev Schreiber, Courtney B. Vance

Directed by: Wes Anderson

Screenplay by: Wes Anderson

Genre: Comedy

Distributor: Fox Searchlight

