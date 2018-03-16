Perfectly Balanced Trailer: Avengers: Infinity War!

The Avengers plan to use what Thanos wants against him.

I agree with Starlord, who says that plan ‘sucks!’

The Avengers: Infinity War trailer is here. The movie opens on April 27th.

An unprecedented cinematic journey ten years in the making and spanning the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel Studios’ “Avengers: Infinity War” brings to the screen the ultimate, deadliest showdown of all time. The Avengers and their Super Hero allies must be willing to sacrifice all in an attempt to defeat the powerful Thanos before his blitz of devastation and ruin puts an end to the universe.

Anthony and Joe Russo direct the film, which is produced by Kevin Feige. Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Michael Grillo and Stan Lee are the executive producers. Christopher Markus & Stephen McFeely wrote the screenplay. “Avengers: Infinity War” releases in theatres on April 27, 2018.

