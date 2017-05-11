Intriguing Trailer: Valiant’s Secret Weapons!

Valiant’s summer blockbuster four-issue limited series, Secret Weapons, has a trailer – it looks intriguing (what we see of it between full-screen blurbs).

Secret Weapons #1 will be in comics shops on June 28th.

Valiant Debuts Animated Trailer for SECRET WEAPONS #1 – The Most Talked-About Series of the Summer!

Ambitious New Series from Oscar Nominee Eric Heisserer & Visionary Artist Raul Allen Joins THE ROAD TO HARBINGER WARS 2 on June 28th

Valiant is proud to present the official animated trailer for SECRET WEAPONS #1 – the FIRST ISSUE of THE MUST-READ NEW SERIES from Academy Award-nominated writer Eric Heisserer (screenwriter of the international smash-hit ARRIVAL and the upcoming BLOODSHOT and HARBINGER feature films from Sony Pictures) and visionary artist Raul Allen (WRATH OF THE ETERNAL WARRIOR) with Patricia Martin (BLOODSHOT REBORN)! On June 28th, Valiant’s most important new series of the summer joins THE ROAD TO HARBINGER WARS 2 – the publisher’s seismic 2018 crossover event – as Livewire steps to the fore to lead an extraordinary new team of Harbinger Foundation escapees…and reveals a hidden, high-stakes corner of the Valiant Universe never before explored…

“Eric and Raul are taking the craft of comics storytelling to a new level with SECRET WEAPONS #1 – together, they might just be one of the finest teams working together anywhere in the sequential art medium at the moment,” said Valiant CEO & Chief Creative Officer Dinesh Shamdasani. “The importance of the events they’re building with the series only continue to grow and are already reverberating outward… Together with HARBINGER RENEGADE, this series will be a major component in what contributes to the coming of HARBINGER WARS 2 in 2018. From Livewire’s heightened profile to the emergence of a powerful new team of psiots, pay close attention to SECRET WEAPONS #1 as THE ROAD TO HARBINGER WARS 2 ramps up in June, July, and beyond.”

The government has dispatched Amanda McKee – the technopath codenamed Livewire – to investigate the ruins of a secret facility formerly run by Toyo Harada, the most powerful telepath on Earth and her former mentor. In his quest for world betterment at any cost, Harada sought out and activated many potential psiots like himself. Those who survived, but whose powers he deemed to have no value to his cause, were hidden away at this installation. But Livewire, having studied Harada’s greatest strengths and learned his deepest weaknesses, senses opportunity where he once saw failure. A young girl who can talk to birds… A boy who can make inanimate objects gently glow… To others, these are expensive disappointments. But, to Livewire, they are secret weapons…in need of a leader. Now, as a mechanized killer called Rex-O seeks to draw them out, Livewire and her new team of cadets will be forced to put their powers into action…in ways they never could have imagined…

This summer, find out for yourself why critics are heralding Eric Heisserer and Raul Allen’s spectacular vision of power and purpose at the epicenter of the Valiant Universe as one of 2017’s essential new series from any major comics publisher:

“?????… [SECRET WEAPONS] succeeds on every major level…coming out of nowhere and dominating from the start with a creative team that you never knew was a dream collaboration.” – Comic Bastards

“[SECRET WEAPONS] could shake up comics… [Livewire] is the ideal character for [Heisserer] to focus on after his Academy Award-nominated ARRIVAL screenplay.” – The Hollywood Reporter

“????½… Explosive [and] action-packed… [SECRET WEAPONS] is pretty impressive.” – Outright Geekery

“[SECRET WEAPONS] looks amazing.” – Entertainment Weekly

“????½… Stunning… Truly an exciting start to this book…” – Two Guys One Review

“Some of [Heisserer’s] most ambitious work.” – MTV

“????… Put this one on your pull list, you won’t be disappointed.” – Bleeding Cool

“[Heisserer] is set to make a splash in the comic book world.” – Blastr

On June 28th, the secret is out as Eric Heisserer – the Oscar-nominated screenwriter of ARRIVAL – and Raul Allen and Patricia Martin – the Harvey Award-nominated art team behind WRATH OF THE ETERNAL WARRIOR – send Livewire and Valiant’s newest team of upstarts charging into a tooth-and-nail fight for survival in SECRET WEAPONS #1 (of 4) ­– featuring covers by Raul Allen (NINJAK), Jelena Kevic-Djurdjevic (Thor), Roberto De La Torre (Daredevil), and Bryan Hitch (The Authority)!

