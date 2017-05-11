Grammy®-Winner Jennifer Nettles Sings In Support of Band Against Cancer!

Jennifer Nettles takes to the at the world-famous CMA Theatre in Nashville, TN, for evening of music and support aimed at helping people with cancer connect to the vital support and resources they need.

Nettles performs both Sugarland staples and hits from her solo repertoire on Jennifer Nettles Live – Band Against Cancer, airing on AXS on Sunday, May 28th (8E/5P).

LOS ANGELES – May 11, 2017 – AXS TV presents a heartfelt night of music and awareness, as GRAMMY®-winning Country superstar Jennifer Nettles takes the stage to show support for a tremendous cause in JENNIFER NETTLES LIVE – BAND AGAINST CANCER—airing Sunday, May 28, at 8pE/5pP.

Filmed at the world-famous CMA Theatre in Nashville, TN, JENNIFER NETTLES LIVE – BAND AGAINST CANCER finds the celebrated vocalist returning to the home of Country music to deliver a hit-fueled set featuring signature songs and modern favorites from all across her critically acclaimed career. Highlights include a stunning rendition of the Gospel standard “Go Tell It On The Mountain,” as well as Sugarlandstaples “Baby Girl” and “Want To,” and standouts from Nettles’ solo catalogue such as “Hey Heartbreak,” “Salvation Works,” and “Who Says You Can’t Go Home.”

The unforgettable evening was held to raise funds and awareness for the Band Against Cancer movement—a joint partnership between cancer specialist Sarah Cannon and Big Machine Label Group, aimed at helping people with cancer connect to the vital support and resources they need.

