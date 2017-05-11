First Look: Friends From College!

Friends from College is a comedic exploration of old friendships, former romantic entanglements and balancing adult life with nostalgia for the past when a group of friends from college begin to deal with the fact that, as they reach their forties, things haven’t necessarily worked out as they hoped.

Friends From College stars Keegan Michael Key, Cobie Smulders, Fred Savage, Annie Parisse, Nat Faxon and Jae Suh Park – and will premiere on Netflix this summer.

Who says adulthood can’t be fun?

Below is a first look at the new Netflix comedy series Friends from College, debuting globally on Netflix this Summer.

The eight-part half hour series from Nick Stoller (Neighbors, Neighbors: Sorority Rising, Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Get Him to the Greek), stars Keegan Michael Key, Cobie Smulders, Fred Savage, Annie Parisse, Nat Faxon and Jae Suh Park.

About Friends from College:

A group of friends from Harvard played by Keegan-Michael Key (Ethan), Cobie Smulders (Lisa), Annie Parisse (Sam), Nat Faxon (Nick), Fred Savage (Max) and Jae Suh Park (Marianne) are facing down their forties. With interwoven and oftentimes complicated relationships with one another, Friends from College is a comedic exploration of old friendships, former romantic entanglements and balancing adult life with nostalgia for the past. The series is executive produced by Nicholas Stoller (Neighbors, Neighbors: Sorority Rising, Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Get Him to the Greek), who also directed all eight episodes. Francesca Delbanco serves as an EP and writer.

