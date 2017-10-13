BOOM! Studios To Release Saban’s Power Rangers Artist Tribute!

Saban’s Power Rangers Artist Tribute, an oversized, commemorative hardcover from BOOM! Studios collects more than 60 pieces of original artwork featuring Power Ranger teams across all 25 years of the franchise, from Mighty Morphin to RPM to Ninja Steel.

LOS ANGELES, CALIF. (October 13, 2017) – In celebration of Power Rangers’ 25th Anniversary, BOOM! Studios and Saban Brands announce the SABAN’S POWER RANGERS ARTIST TRIBUTE, an oversized, commemorative hardcover collecting more than 60 pieces of original artwork featuring Power Ranger teams across all 25 years of the franchise, from Mighty Morphin to RPM to Ninja Steel. Debuting in March 2018, the special-edition, collector item features some of the most dynamic talents in comics, including Kris Anka (Runaways), Adam Gorham (Black Panther), Marcus To (Joyride), Dan Mora (Klaus), and more.

“Fans are going to love this special look at the legacy of Power Rangers through the eyes of some of our favorite artists,” says Dafna Pleban, Editor, BOOM! Studios. “This is just the beginning of our Megazord-sized plans at BOOM! Studios to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Power Rangers, which includes big news for our monthly Mighty Morphin Power Rangers and Saban’s Go Go Power Rangers series.”

Print copies will be available for sale in March 2018 at local comic book shops (use comicshoplocator.com to find the nearest one); booksellers, including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Books-A-Million; or through the BOOM! Studios webstore. Digital copies can be purchased from content providers like comiXology, iBooks, and Google Play, or on the BOOM! Studios app.

SABAN’S POWER RANGERS ARTIST TRIBUTE is the latest release from BOOM! Studios’ eponymous imprint, home to a world-class group of licensed comic book series and ambitious original series, including WWE, Planet of the Apes, Big Trouble in Little China, Victor LaValle’s Destroyer, Mech Cadet Yu, Grass Kings, and Klaus.

For continuing news on SABAN BRANDS POWER RANGERS ARTIST TRIBUTE and more from BOOM! Studios, stay tuned to www.boom-studios.com and follow @boomstudios on Twitter.

Sample images from SABAN BRANDS POWER RANGERS ARTIST TRIBUTE:

