They Are The Things That Go Bump In The Night! Trailer: The New Mutants!

Consider, if you will, the scratchy yellow font on the poster for The New Mutants. Harsh against the blacks/grays of the background, it seems to be more of a warning than a reassurance.

The implication – borne out by a statement in the trailer that ‘baby rattlesnakes are more dangerous than adult rattlesnakes’ – seems to be that young mutants are the things that go bump in the night. They are the scary beasties.

The New Mutants premieres on April 13, 2018.

THE NEW MUTANTS

Release: April 13, 2018

Directed by: Josh Boone

Produced by: Simon Kinberg, Karen Rosenfelt, Lauren Shuler Donner

Screenplay by: Josh Boone & Knate Lee

