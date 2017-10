It’s a super fun show this week for GeekScholars Movie News where the hosts share their thoughts on an animated Ghostbusters movie, Jared Leto being cast as the late Hugh Hefner, and the Fast and Furious spin-off film that will focus on Jason Statham and Dwayne Johnson’s characters. After that GeekScholars Chris and Fox present their spoiler-free review of Blade Runner 2049!

Like this: Like Loading...