BOOM! Studios has announced it will return to Baltimore Comic-Con, to be held at the Baltimore Convention Center from September 28-30.

The publisher will be bringing with them special guests including Marguerite Bennett (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers) along with Sean Rubin (Bolivar) and Phillip Kennedy Johnson (Low Road West).

Two new exclusive variant covers – Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #31 Convention Exclusive and Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Shattered Grid #1 Convention Exclusive – will debut at the Con.

BOOM! STUDIOS RETURNS TO BALTIMORE COMIC-CON 2018

LOS ANGELES, CA – BOOM! Studios announced today it will return to Baltimore Comic-Con, to be held at the Baltimore Convention Center from September 28-30.

The publisher will once again occupy booth #2001, bringing with them special guests including Marguerite Bennett (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers) along with 2018 Eisner Award-nominated creators Sean Rubin (Bolivar) and Phillip Kennedy Johnson (Low Road West) who will be signing at the booth throughout the weekend.

Two new exclusive variant covers will also debut at the convention, including Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #31 Convention Exclusive by French Carlomagno, priced at $20.00 and limited to 250 units and Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Shattered Grid #1 Convention Exclusive by French Carlomagno, priced at $20.00 and limited to 250 units.

BOOM! Studios is also a proud sponsor of the 2nd Annual Mike Wieringo Comic Book Industry Awards, colloquially known as the Ringo Awards. Top honors will be announced at an awards ceremony on Saturday, September 29, 2018 as part of the Baltimore Comic-Con. The publisher has 7 nominations this year.

For news on BOOM! Studios, stay tuned to www.boom-studios.com and follow @boomstudios on Twitter.

Like this: Like Loading...