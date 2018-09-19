Carrie Underwood, Imagine Dragons Lead First Round of Performers at AMAs!

Carrie Underwood, Imagine Dragons and Post Malone featuring Ty Dolla $ign are the first performers to be announced for the American Music Awards.

Hosted by Tracee Ellis Ross, the 2018 American Music Awards will broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Oct. 9 (ABC, 8/7C).

Dick Clark productions and ABC today announced country superstar Carrie Underwood and multiplatinum-selling band Imagine Dragons as part of the first round of performers at the “2018 American Music Awards.” Additionally, multiplatinum-selling artists Post Malone and Ty Dolla $ign will team up for their first-ever AMA performance. Hosted by Tracee Ellis Ross, the “2018 American Music Awards,” the world’s largest fan-voted awards show, will broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Oct. 9 at 8:00 p.m. EDT, on ABC.

Twelve-time American Music Award-winning artist and 2018 nominee in the Favorite Female Artist – Country category, Carrie Underwood returns to the AMAs stage for the first time since 2015 to perform a song hot off her recently released sixth studio album, “Cry Pretty.” The album follows Underwood’s six earlier No. 1s on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart. Three-time American Music Award-winning band and 2018 nominees, Imagine Dragons will take the stage to perform their standalone single and Billboard Hot 100 track “Natural,” which has earned the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s Rock Airplay and Alternative Songs charts since its debut. Chart-topping musician, and seven-time AMA nominee Post Malone will make his American Music Awards stage debut, joined by acclaimed singer/songwriter/producer and previous AMA nominee Ty Dolla $ign, to perform the No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 hit “Psycho” from Post Malone’s second studio album, “beerbongs & bentleys.” Additionally, Post Malone will treat fans to a solo performance of a track off the same album.

Carrie Underwood emerged from the promise of her 2005 “American Idol” win to become a true multiformat, multimedia superstar, spanning achievements in music, television and film. A seven-time GRAMMY® Award winner, she has sold 64 million records worldwide and recorded 26 No. 1 singles, 13 of which she co-wrote. She released “Cry Pretty,” her first studio album on Capitol Records Nashville on Sept. 14, marking the first time she has co-produced her own album. The title track and lead single – co-written by Carrie – was released worldwide in April and topped the iTunes Top Songs charts in 12 countries. “Cry Pretty”’s second single, “Love Wins,” and its accompanying vibrant and hopeful music video directed by Shane Drake were released in August to rave reviews. In spring 2019, Carrie will launch The Cry Pretty Tour 360, which will kick off in May and play 55 arenas across the U.S. and Canada. Earlier this year, she released the hit event anthem she co-wrote, “The Champion” featuring Ludacris, which opened NBC’s Super Bowl LII and was incorporated into the network’s coverage of the 2018 Olympic Winter Games. “The Champion” has been certified gold by the R.I.A.A. In 2013, Carrie starred as Maria von Trapp in NBC’s three-hour holiday blockbuster, the Emmy®-winning “The Sound of Music Live!,” whose airings attracted 44 million viewers. She is lead designer for her fitness and lifestyle brand, CALIA by Carrie Underwood, which launched in 2015 and is exclusively available at DICK’S Sporting Goods nationwide and online. This spring, Carrie celebrated her 10th anniversary as a proud member of the Grand Ole Opry and returns this fall for her sixth season as the voice of prime-time television’s No. 1 program, “Sunday Night Football.”

Formed in 2009 and featuring lead vocalist Dan Reynolds, guitarist Wayne Sermon, bassist Ben McKee and drummer Daniel Platzman, Imagine Dragons earned a grassroots following by independently releasing a series of EPs. After Alex Da Kid signed them to his KIDinaKORNER/Interscope label, the band made its major-label debut with the release of “Continued Silence,” a 2012 EP featuring the 2x platinum breakthrough single “It’s Time.” “Night Visions” arrived later that year and Imagine Dragons found themselves on a skyward trajectory that saw the album debut at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 albums chart and became the No. 1 album on Spotify Worldwide for 2013. “Night Visions” has sold more than 5 million copies worldwide. The album’s second single, the 9x-platinum “Radioactive,” hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Rock Songs chart and earned the band a 2014 GRAMMY for Best Rock Performance. The third single, “Demons,” hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Pop Songs airplay chart and has sold 3.9 million copies in the U.S. Imagine Dragons’ platinum-selling second album, “Smoke + Mirrors,” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart and has sold 1.1 million copies worldwide. Imagine Dragons’ third studio album, “Evolve,” has been certified double platinum within a year of its June 2017 release. “Evolve” has spent 63 weeks on the Billboard 200 albums chart. The album is 10th in the world on Spotify with over 38 million monthly listeners.

Post Malone stirs a mix of genres into his own sonic sound that’s both intoxicating and invigorating. His RIAA platinum-certified debut album, “Stoney,” led the genre-bending Dallas, Texas, artist to his first Top 10 on the Billboard 200 and first No. 1 R&B/Hip-Hop Album. In 2018, his sophomore album, “beerbongs & bentleys,” debuted on the Billboard 200 at No. 1 with the then-largest streaming week ever for an album in the U.S., according to Nielsen Music. Additionally, Post charted nine songs in the Top 20 of the Hot 100, notching a then-record for the most concurrent songs in the Top 20 of the Hot 100. Moreover, he set a then-record for most simultaneous Top 40 Hot 100 hits with 14. As “beerbongs & Bentleys” returned to No. 1 for the second consecutive week on the Top 200, his domination shows no sign of slowing down.

Los Angeles-bred singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist TY DOLLA $IGN has been one of the most acclaimed singers and in-demand writers, producers and featured artists since helming YG’s 2010 smash, “Toot It and Boot It.” Ty Dolla $ign made a major splash with 2014’s critically acclaimed “Beach House” EP, highlighted by the RIAA platinum-certified “Paranoid (Feat. B.o.B)” and 3x platinum smash, “Or Nah (Feat. Wiz Khalifa & The Weeknd).” He released his debut album “Free TC” in November 2015, which has since gone on to become RIAA-certified gold and features the multiplatinum hits “Blasé (feat. Future & Rae Sremmurd)” and “Saved (feat. E-40).” Ty’s second studio album, “Beach House 3,” was released in October 2017, followed by the deluxe release in May of this year. Ty undoubtedly took over summer 2018 as both a writer and featured artist. In addition to receiving his first Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 with Post Malone’s “Psycho,” the GRAMMY-nominated phenom’s talents were featured on Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s “Everything Is Love” (“Boss”), Drake’s “Scorpion” (“Jaded” and “After Dark”), Kanye West and Kid Cudi’s “Kids See Ghosts” (“Freee Ghost Town Pt. 2”), Christina Aguilera (“Accelerate”), Khalid (“OTW”), 6lack (“Switch”), Teyana Taylor (“3way”) and Kanye West’s “ye,” where Ty is featured on three out of seven songs (“All Mine,” “Wouldn’t Leave,” “Violent Crimes”). He’s also been credited with writing several hits such including Rihanna’s 3X platinum hit “FourFiveSeconds” with Kanye West and Paul McCartney, and Chris Brown’s “Loyal,” to name a few. Ty also just finished a blockbuster summer on G Eazy’s The Endless Summer Tour.

Nominations for the “2018 American Music Awards” were announced LIVE by Kane Brown, Ella Mai, Normani and Bebe Rexha on Wednesday, Sept. 12, from YouTube Space LA. Cardi B and Drake lead this year’s nominees, with eight possible wins for each. Ed Sheeran and Post Malone each earned six nominations. Camila Cabello, nominated five times this year, could win her first AMA as a solo artist.

The American Music Awards winners are voted entirely by fans. Voting is now open in all categories except New Artist of the Year presented by Capital One Savor Card, Favorite Social Artist and Collaboration of the Year, which will all open on Monday, Sept. 24.

For New Artist of the Year presented by Capital One Savor Card, Favorite Social Artist and Collaboration of the Year, fans can vote for each award 100 times per day, per voting platform in one or both of the ways below. Fans can vote for all other awards once per day, per voting platform.

• Via web at VoteAMAs.com

• Posting a tweet on Twitter that includes the nominee’s name or Twitter handle, the category name and #AMAs within the tweet

Voting for New Artist of the Year presented by Capital One Savor Card and Collaboration of the Year will close on Tuesday, Oct. 9 at 5:59:59 p.m. PDT, one hour into the live broadcast. Voting for all other categories will close on Thursday, Oct. 4 at 11:59:59 p.m. PDT.

American Music Awards nominees are based on key fan interactions as reflected on Billboard.com, including streaming, album and digital song sales, radio airplay, social activity and touring. These measurements are tracked by Billboard and its data partners, including Nielsen Music and Next Big Sound, and reflect the time period of Sept. 15, 2017, through Aug. 9, 2018.

YouTube Music is the presenting sponsor of the “2018 American Music Awards.”

Capital One Savor Card and Subaru of America, Inc. are sponsors of the “2018 American Music Awards.” Media partner is Cumulus Media/Westwood One.

The “2018 American Music Awards” is produced by dick clark productions. Barry Adelman, Mark Bracco and Tracee Ellis Ross are executive producers. Larry Klein is producer.

