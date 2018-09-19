VIZ Media has announced its participation at Anime Weekend Atlanta 2018.

Among the publisher’s highlights are the VIZ Media Panel; a Mr. Osomatsu voice cast signing, and the U.S. premiere of the anime feature K: Seven Stories “Side Green – Overlord.”

Anime Weekend Atlanta (AWA) 2018 takes place September 20th – September 23rd at the Renaissance Waverly and Cobb Galleria Center.

VIZ MEDIA ANNOUNCES PARTICIPATION AT ANIME WEEKEND ATLANTA 2018

Join VIZ Media At The Biggest Southeast Anime Convention For Exciting Announcements, A Special K Anime Premiere, And More!

VIZ Media, LLC (VIZ Media), a premier company in the fields of publishing, animation distribution, and global entertainment licensing, announces participation at Anime Weekend Atlanta 2018, one of the southeast region’s largest anime and manga fan conventions, with a roster of announcements, a voice cast signing event, and a special anime feature film premiere.

Anime Weekend Atlanta (AWA) 2018 takes place September 20th – September 23rd at the Renaissance Waverly and Cobb Galleria Center. Details and ticket information on AWA are available at https://awa-con.com.

VIZ Media AWA 2018 Panel & Special Events Include:

Saturday, September 22nd

2:00pm VIZ Media Panel

(Williams Galleria Center CDF)

Join VIZ Media as we celebrate all things anime and manga! Get ready for an awesome cast announcement, cool prizes, and SPECIAL guests! Attendees will receive free giveaways while supplies last.

3:30pm MR. OSOMATSU Voice Cast Signing

(Exhibit Hall Autograph Area)

AWA attendees are invited to meet the just-announced English cast members of VIZ Media’s hit comedy series MR. OSOMATSU. A free autograph poster will be provided while supplies last.

5:30pm K Movie 3 Premiere

(Red Carpet / Main Theatre)

Screening for the first time in the U.S., K: SEVEN STORIES “SIDE: GREEN – Overwrite World.” Delve into the backstory of the mysterious JUNGLE organization and the origins of its two most feared members; the young upstart Sukuna Gojo and the fearsome Yukari Mishakuji. Screening attendees will receive a free K giveaway while supplies last.

7:30pm K Movies 1-3 Marathon

(Video Room 2)

Anime fans are invited to join VIZ Media for an encore presentation of the first three installments in K: Seven Stories. Featuring K: SEVEN STORIES “R:B – BLAZE -,” K: SEVEN STORIES “SIDE:BLUE – SIRIUS -” and K: SEVEN STORIES “SIDE:GREEN – Overwrite World –.”

For additional information on anime and manga titles distributed and published by VIZ Media, please visit viz.com.

Like this: Like Loading...