Alexander Payne’s Downsizing Comes To Home Video In March!

When scientists find a way to shrink humans to five inches tall, Paul Safranek (Academy Award winner** Matt Damon) and his wife Audrey (Kristen Wiig) decide to ditch their stressed out lives in order to get small and live large in a luxurious downsized community.

Alexander Payne’s satire will be released in 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD and Digital on March 20, 2018.

“An Ingenious Comedy”

– Owen Gleiberman, Variety

“Downsizing Is Wildly Imaginative”

– Ann Hornaday, Washington Post

MATT DAMON GETS SMALL TO LIVE LARGE IN ACADEMY AWARD®-WINNING* DIRECTOR ALEXANDER PAYNE’S

HILARIOUS AND ORIGINAL COMEDY

On 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray™, DVD & Digital March 20, 2018

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – Hailed as “a tremendously entertaining heart-felt comedy” (Julian Roman, Movieweb), director Alexander Payne’s (The Descendants, Nebraska) hilarious DOWNSIZING arrives on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD and Digital

March 20, 2018 from Paramount Home Media Distribution.

When scientists find a way to shrink humans to five inches tall, Paul Safranek (Academy Award winner** Matt Damon) and his wife Audrey (Kristen Wiig) decide to ditch their stressed out lives in order to get small and live large in a luxurious downsized community. Filled with life-changing adventures and endless possibilities, Leisureland offers more than riches, as Paul discovers a whole new world and realizes that we are meant for something bigger. “Brilliant and daring” (Shawn Edwards, Fox-TV) and “full of surprises” (Noah Gittell, Nerdist), DOWNSIZING also stars Academy Award winner Christoph Waltz*** and Hong Chau in a breakthrough performance that earned her Golden Globe® and SAG nominations.

The DOWNSIZING 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray Combo Packs include nearly an hour of fascinating bonus content with six behind-the-scenes featurettes. Join the incredible cast including Matt Damon and Kristen Wiig, plus Academy Award-winning director Alexander Payne to see how his unique vision was brought to life. Take a journey on set and check out the production design and visual effects behind the miniaturized world of Leisureland, and much more!

DOWNSIZING Blu-ray Combo Pack

The Downsizing Blu-ray is presented in 1080p high definition with English 7.1 DTS-HD Master Audio, French 5.1 Dolby Digital, Portuguese 5.1 Dolby Digital, Spanish 5.1 Dolby Digital, and English Audio Description and English, English SDH, French, Portuguese and Spanish subtitles. The DVD in the Combo Pack is presented in widescreen enhanced for 16:9 televisions with English 5.1 Dolby Digital, French 5.1 Dolby Digital, Spanish 5.1 Dolby Digital and English Audio Description and English, French, Spanish and Portuguese subtitles. The Combo Pack includes access to a Digital copy of the film as well as the following:

Blu-ray

· Feature film in high definition

· Bonus Content:

o working with Alexander

o the cast

o a visual journey

o a matter of perspective

o that smile

o a global concern

DVD

· Feature film in standard definition

DOWNSIZING 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack

Fans can enjoy the ultimate viewing experience with the 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack, which includes the Blu-ray Disc™ detailed above, as well as an Ultra HD Disc presented in 4K Ultra HD and English 7.1 DTS-HD Master Audio, Czech 5.1 Dolby Digital, French – Canadian 5.1 Dolby Digital, French – Parisian 5.1 Dolby Digital, German 5.1 Dolby Digital, Italian 5.1 Dolby Digital, Polish 5.1 Dolby Digital, Portuguese – Brazilian 5.1 Dolby Digital, Russian 5.1 Dolby Digital, Spanish – Castilian 5.1 Dolby Digital, Spanish – Latin American 5.1 Dolby Digital, and English Audio Description with English, English SDH, Arabic, Bahasa – Malaysian, Cantonese, Simplified Chinese, Mandarin, Czech, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, French – Canadian, French – Parisian, German, Greek, Hebrew, Hindi, Icelandic, Italian, Korean, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese – Brazilian, Portuguese – European, Romanian, Russian, Slovakian, Spanish – Castilian, Spanish – Latin American, Swedish, Thai and Turkish subtitles. The Combo Pack also includes access to a Digital HD copy of the film.

DOWNSIZING DVD

The DVD is presented in widescreen enhanced for 16:9 televisions with English 5.1 Dolby Digital, French 5.1 Dolby Digital, Spanish 5.1 Dolby Digital and English Audio Description and English, French, Spanish and Portuguese subtitles. The disc includes the feature film in standard definition.

PARAMOUNT PICTURES Presents

An AD HOMINEM / GRAN VIA Production

An ALEXANDER PAYNE Film MATT DAMON “DOWNSIZING”

CHRISTOPH WALTZ HONG CHAU and KRISTEN WIIG

Music Supervisor DONDI BASTONE Music Composed and Conducted by ROLFE KENT

Costume Designer WENDY CHUCK Edited by KEVIN TENT, ACE

Production Designer STEFANIA CELLA Director of Photography PHEDON PAPAMICHAEL, ASC, GSC

Executive Producers MEGAN ELLISON JIM BURKE DIANA POKORNY

Produced by MARK JOHNSON ALEXANDER PAYNE JIM TAYLOR

Written by ALEXANDER PAYNE & JIM TAYLOR Directed by ALEXANDER PAYNE

SOUNDTRACK ALBUM ON WATERTOWER MUSIC

