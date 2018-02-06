Breaking Down Barriers with Food Trailer: Ugly Delicious!

James Beard Award-winner David Chang has a cool idea for getting around/though/past cultural barriers and tackling misconceptions – ugly food!

From James Beard Award-Winning Chef of Momofuku David Chang and Academy Award-Winner Morgan Neville comes Ugly Delicious, a Netflix original documentary series that challenges both our taste buds and minds.

Over eight episodes, David travels the world with writers and chefs, activists and artists, who use food as a vehicle to break down cultural barriers, tackle misconceptions and uncover shared experiences. Ugly Delicious ventures out of polished kitchens into the wider world to explore the best tacos from Mexico to Copenhagen, Viet-Cajun cuisine in Houston, Neapolitan Pizza in Tokyo, and much more. Guest appearances include Jimmy Kimmel, Alan Yang, Wolfgang Puck, Nick Kroll, Ali Wong, Eric Wareheim, Gillian Jacobs and many more.

