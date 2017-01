Our headline comes from a quote by Jerry Seinfeld on the subject of what you need to become a comedian. It’s part of the new documentary Dying Laughing – in which comedians talk about the highs and lows of their profession.

Dying Laughing will be in theaters and On Demand on February 24th. The trailer follows the jump.

Dying Laughing – Official Trailer – YouTube

In Theaters & On Demand 2/24! Pre-order: http://apple.co/2jjYTNR Trailer grade: A-

