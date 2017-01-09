It’s Even Sunnier on FXX!

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia has successfully made the move from FX to FXX – where it’s season 12 premiere grew by 7% in the demographic and by 16% over the season 11 average.

And, by the way, setting a new record as the network’s most watched original telecast.

The numbers follow the break.

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Delivers FXX’s Most-Watched Original Telecast

Season 12 Premiere Is FXX’s Top-Rated Original Telecast Ever Among Adults 18-49, Adults 25-54 and Total Viewers

Sunny Returns With All New Episode Wednesday Night – “The Gang Goes to a Waterpark”

LOS ANGELES, January 9, 2017 – It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia returned in a big way, delivering the most-watched original telecast in FXX history with its Season 12 premiere. On a Live+3 basis, the season premiere (January 4, 10-10:32 PM) was the network’s highest-rated original telecast in Adults 18-49, Adults 25-54 and Total Viewers. On the night of its premiere the telecast also ranked among the Top 5 basic cable programs among Adults 18-34 (#2) and Adults 18-49 (#5).

Among Adults 18-49, the Season 12 premiere increased +7% over the Season 11 premiere (1.14 million vs. 1.06 million), and increased +16% over the Season 11 average (1.14 million vs. 981,000).

Among Total Viewers, the Season 12 premiere increased +5% over the Season 11 premiere (1.41 million vs. 1.34 million), and increased +16% over the Season 11 average (1.41 million vs. 1.21 million).

Sunny returns with an all new episode Wednesday night at 10 PM ET/PT – “The Gang Goes to a Waterpark.” The gang takes a trip to a local waterpark, ripe with personal agendas and ulterior motives. Dennis feeds off his mantra of “the park provides” and takes on a protégé. Frank and Charlie are determined to ride every ride by any means necessary and Mac and Dee get stuck in a tube slide for most of the day. Written by Eric Ledgin; Directed by Matt Shakman.

With Season 12, The Gang returns to Paddy’s Pub with Mac (Rob McElhenney), Dennis (Glenn Howerton), Charlie (Charlie Day), Dee (Kaitlin Olson) and Frank (Danny DeVito). This season, the gang goes to a waterpark, deals with a Wolf Cola PR nightmare, and actually spends a whole day tending bar!

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia was created by Rob McElhenney. He also serves as executive producer along with Glenn Howerton, Charlie Day, Michael Rotenberg, Nick Frenkel, Tom Lofaro, Scott Marder and David Hornsby. The show is produced by FX Productions.

