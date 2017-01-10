Pre-Inauguration Special Pushes ABC’s TGIT Back a Week!

ABC has postponed the winter premiere of its TGIT lineup to make room for the 20/20 pre-inauguration special won’t interfere with a full evening of Shondaland shows.

The winter premieres of Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal and How to Get Away with Murder will now take place on Thursday, January 26th.

*** JANUARY 19 SCHEDULE CHANGE***

The return of TGIT — “Grey’s Anatomy” (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST/PST), “Scandal” (Season six premiere 9:00-10:00 p.m. EST/PST) and “How To Get Away With Murder” (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST/PST) — has been moved to Thursday, January 26.

An ABC News pre-inauguration “20/20” special, “America’s First Family: The Trumps Go to Washington,” will air from 10:00-11:00 p.m. EST/PST on Thursday, January 19, preceded by repeats of “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Scandal” at 8:00 and 9:00 p.m. EST/PST, respectively.

The move was made in order to accommodate the ABC News special and to ensure that TGIT returned with three original episodes.

