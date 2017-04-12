Wild Africa/Tiny Giants 4K UHD Set Leads BBC Home Entertainment April-June Releases!

BBC Home Entertainment has expanded its home video release of the Wild Africa/Tiny Giants set to include a release in the 4K UHD format.

BBC Home video also has several intriguing releases in Blu-ray and DVD formats, including: Ripper Street: Season Four, Silent Witness: Season 18, DCI Banks: Season Five, Top Gear 23 and more.

BBC HOME ENTERTAINMENT BRINGS MORE OF THE STRIKING BEAUTY OF NATURE TO 4K SCREENS WITH THE WILD AFRICA/TINY GIANTS ULTRA HIGH-DEFINITION SET ON MAY 16, 2017

Street Date: May 16, 2017

Suggested Retail Price: UHD + BD $34.98 (U.S.), $43.98 (Canada)

Length: Approx. 90 mins + bonus content / 2-disc set



New York – April 12, 2017 – Following the release of BBC AMERICA’s critically acclaimed series Planet Earth II – the first natural history television series released in 4K UHD – BBC Home Entertainment is bringing more of nature’s wonders to 4K. Previously a limited retail release, Wild Africa/Tiny Giants Ultra High-Definition will be available May 16, 2017 at retailers nationwide in the U.S. and Canada.

The Wild Africa/Tiny Giants Ultra High-Definition set combines two spectacular nature programs in stunning Ultra High-Definition 4K quality. The set includes a special excerpt of Planet Earth II.

Wild Africa

Take a spectacular ride across, over, and through the most dramatic continent on earth: Africa. Narrated by Academy Award®-nominated Helena Bonham Carter (the Harry Potter films), Wild Africa follows the powerful, life-giving element, water, on a journey through Africa on an adventure that proves nature can be more fantastic than any fiction.

Tiny Giants

The producers of Life and Planet Earth share this spectacular ground-level view of the world’s smallest heroes. Special cameras transport viewers in a very intimate way into another world to experience the titanic battles these creatures face to survive. Narrated by Golden Globe®-nominated Stephen Fry (The Hobbit films, 24: Live Another Day), Tiny Giants reveals the astonishing lives of tiny animals in an adventure of giant proportions.

MORE RELEASES FROM BBC HOME ENTERTAINMENT:

April 4, 2017

SILENT WITNESS: SEASON 18

DVD $34.98 (U.S.), $43.98 (Canada)

Approx. 580 mins / 4-disc set

*Previous seasons available on BBC Shop

DCI BANKS: SEASON FIVE

DVD $34.98 (U.S.), $43.98 (Canada)

Approx. 270 mins / 2-disc set

*Previous seasons available from our digital partners and on BBC Shop

April 11, 2017

DOCTOR FOSTER – Canada Only

DVD $24.98 (Canada)

Approx. 300 mins / 2-disc set

TOP GEAR 23

DVD $19.98 (U.S.), $24.98 (Canada)

Approx. 360 mins / 2-disc set

*Previous seasons available from our digital partners and on BBC Shop

April 25, 2017

THE HUNT – Canada Only

DVD $49.98 (Canada) / BD $59.80 (Canada)

Approx. 350 mins + bonus content / 3-disc set (DVD) / 2-disc set (BD)

May 23, 2017

CALL THE MIDWIFE: SEASON SIX

DVD $39.98 (U.S.), $49.98 (Canada) / BD $44.98 (U.S.), $55.98 (Canada)

Approx. 567 mins + bonus content / 3-disc set (DVD) / 2-disc set (BD)

*Previous seasons available to stream exclusively on Netflix, and available for purchase through our digital partners and on BBC Shop

May 30, 2017

THE MUMMY OF TUTANKHAMUN

DVD $24.98 (U.S.), $29.98 (Canada)

Approx. 240 mins / 2-disc set

June 6, 2017

LAST OF THE SUMMER WINE: VINTAGE 2007

DVD $34.98 (U.S.), $43.98 (Canada)

Approx. 300 mins / 2-disc set

*Previous seasons available on BBC Shop.

June 13, 2017

RIPPER STREET: SEASON FOUR – Canada Only

DVD $37.48 (Canada) / BD $43.98 (Canada)

Approx. 400 mins / 2-disc set

*Previous seasons available to stream exclusively on Netflix, and available for purchase through our digital partners and on BBC Shop.

TWO WOMEN

DVD $19.98 (U.S.), $24.98 (Canada)

Approx. 103 mins / single disc

June 27, 2017

DUNKIRK

DVD $19.98 (U.S.), $24.98 (Canada)

Approx. 180 mins + bonus content / single disc

PIRATES

DVD $19.98 (U.S.), $24.98 (Canada)

Approx. 100 mins / single disc

