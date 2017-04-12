War Zone Trailer: Detroit!

Kathryn Bigelow is not afraind to step and make films that have something to say. Like The Hurt Locker and Zero Dark Thirty, Bigelow is once again tackling today’s issues through a true story from our recent past.

Detroit will be in theaters on August 4th.

From the Academy Award winning director of THE HURT LOCKER and ZERO DARK THIRTY, DETROIT tells the gripping story of one of the darkest moments during the civil unrest that rocked Detroit in the summer of ‘67.

Directed by Kathryn Bigelow. Written by Mark Boal. Starring John Boyega, Will Poulter, Algee Smith, Jacob Latimore, Jason Mitchell, Hannah Murray, Kaitlyn Dever, Jack Reynor, Ben O’Toole, Joseph David Jones, Ephraim Sykes, Leon Thomas III, Nathan Davis Jr., Peyton Alex Smith, Malcolm David Kelley, Gbenga Akinnabve, Chris Chalk, Jeremy Strong, Laz Alonzo, Austin Hebert, Miguel Pimentel, Kris David, with John Krasinski and Anthony Mackie.

