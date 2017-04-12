Grace and Frankie Renewed; Friend Joins Cast!

Netflix has order a fourth season for Grace and Frankie – a fourth season that feature guest star Lisa Kudrow in an arc as a somewhat divisive role.

Grace and Franki will return in 2018.

Cheers to new Friends! Netflix has renewed its critically-acclaimed original series Grace and Frankie for a beach house-bound, martini-filled fourth season — and with it comes the addition of Emmy Award-winning actress Lisa Kudrow.

Kudrow joins Season 4 of the comedy for a guest-starring arc as “Sheree,” Grace’s longtime manicurist whose newfound friendship with Grace irks Frankie and threatens to drive a wedge between the titular ladies.

Grace and Frankie launched its third season March 24, 2017 and will return for Season 4 in 2018, everywhere that Netflix is available.

About Grace and Frankie

In Grace and Frankie, Jane Fonda (“Grace”) and Lily Tomlin (“Frankie”) star as two women whose lives are turned upside down when their husbands reveal they are gay and leave them for each other. Both sparring partners and partners-in-crime, Grace and Frankie form an unlikely and unbreakable bond and face their uncertain futures head-on, hand-in-hand. Together with their ex-husbands and children, they discover the true definition of “family,” with laughter, tears and plenty of mood enhancers along the way.

From executive producers Marta Kauffman (“Friends”) and Howard J. Morris (“Home Improvement”), the timeless comedy recently returned for its third season with our odd-couple leading ladies — and their wonderfully offbeat families — beginning exciting new chapters in their ever-evolving lives. Each of our characters, regardless of age, redefined their endings, changed their circumstances and worked to cement their respective legacies, with Grace and Frankie taking back their power and delving into a new business venture. Through the heartbreaking lows and the triumphant highs of a late-in-life refresh, Grace and Frankie learned that the bond they share is now more important than ever.

Martin Sheen and Sam Waterston also star, along with Brooklyn Decker, Ethan Embry, Baron Vaughn and June Diane Raphael.

Grace and Frankie is produced by Skydance Productions for Netflix.

For more on Grace and Frankie, please visit our official show pages:

Twitter: @GraceandFrankie

Facebook: /GraceandFrankie

Instagram: @GraceandFrankie

Like this: Like Loading...