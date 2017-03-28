VIZ Sets Panels and Signings and Announces Guests for Anime Boston 2017

VIZ Media has set its panels and signings for Anime Boston 2017, which takes place from March 31st – April 2nd at the Hynes Convention Center and the Sheraton Boston Hotel in Boston, Massachusetts.

VIZ Media-related convention guests include: Naokatsu Tsuda, director of the Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure anime series, Shingo Natsume, director and character designer of One-Punch Man, Toru Furuyua, the Japanese voice actor who portrayed Tuxedo Mask in the classic Sailor Moon series and many more.

Panels will include the VIZ Media Industry Panel and panels for Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure, Sailor Moon and One-Punch Man – as well as set up three signings (a Sailor Moon Tuxedo Mask session; a Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure session and a One-Punch Man session).

VIZ MEDIA ANNOUNCES OFFICIAL PANELS AND GUESTS FOR ANIME BOSTON 2017

Join Special English And Japanese Guests For Panels On JOJO’S BIZARRE ADVENTURE, ONE-PUNCH MAN, SAILOR MOON And More!

VIZ Media heads to Boston, MA for one of the Northeast region’s biggest anime conventions and fan celebrations. Anime Boston takes place March 31st – April 2nd at the Hynes Convention Center and the Sheraton Boston Hotel in Boston, Massachusetts.

VIZ Media’s presence will be highlighted by guest appearances, panel discussions, and autograph sessions. Additional details are available at: AnimeBoston.com.

This year, Anime Boston proudly welcome Guests of Honor such as Naokatsu Tsuda, director of the JOJO’S BIZARRE ADVENTURE anime series, Shingo Natsume, director and character designer of ONE-PUNCH MAN, and Toru Furuyua, the Japanese voice actor who portrayed Tuxedo Mask in the classic SAILOR MOON series.

English voice actor Guests of Honor will include Robbie Daymond (Tuxedo Mask in SAILOR MOON, Mumen Rider in ONE-PUNCH MAN), Michelle Ruff (Luna in SAILOR MOON), Johnny Yong Bosch (Artemis in SAILOR MOON, Jonathan Joestar in JOJO’S BIZARRE ADVENTURE), Sandy Fox (Chibi-Usa in SAILOR MOON), Cherami Leigh (Sailor Venus in SAILOR MOON), and Patrick Seitz (Dio in JOJO’s BIZARRE ADVENTURE and Tanktop Master in ONE-PUNCH MAN).

VIZ Media Anime Boston Panels & Special Events Include:

Friday, March 31st

4:00pm – 5:30pm JOJO’S BIZARRE ADVENTURE Panel (Hall D)

Join VIZ Media for a most epic JOJO’S BIZARRE ADVENTURE panel! Get the inside scoop from VIZ Media’s animation team as well as surprises including special guests and awesome prizes. This one is not to be missed! Panel guests to include Naokatsu Tsuda, Patrick Seitz and Johnny Yong Bosch.

7:00pm – 8:00pm VIZ Media Industry Panel (Sheraton Grand Ballroom)

Join the VIZ Media crew to celebrate a wide range of fan favorite titles such as NARUTO, ONE-PUNCH MAN, TOKYO GHOUL and SAILOR MOON. Be among the first to hear about acquisition news. The might also be jokes and prizes!

Saturday, April 1st

11:00am – 12:00pm Official SAILOR MOON Panel (Sheraton Grand Ballroom)

Celebrate everyone’s favorite Guardians of Love & Justice with special guests, can’t-miss news and of course, plenty of sparkle and fun! Special panel guests include Toru Furuyua, Sandy Fox, Michelle Ruff, Cherami Leigh, Johnny Yong Bosch and Robbie Daymond.

4:30pm – 5:30pm ONE-PUNCH MAN Panel (Panel A)

What’s it like when a hero becomes too strong? Find out! Get the inside scoop on this knockout anime action series from the VIZ Media animation team and special guests on what’s next, along with a surprise or two. Special panel guests to include Shingo Natsume and Robbie Daymond.

Autograph Sessions & Special Screening

SAILOR MOON Tuxedo Mask Voice Cast Signing Session

Saturday, April 1st at 1pm (Autographs 2, Sheraton Hotel)

Session to feature Robbie Daymond and Toru Furuyua

JOJO’S BIZARRE ADVENTURE Signing Session

Saturday, April 1st at 7:30pm (Autographs 3, Sheraton Hotel)

Session to feature Naokatsu Tsuda and Patrick Seitz

JOJO’S BIZARRE ADVENTURE Anime Premiere Event

Sunday, April 2nd at 1:30pm (Sheraton Grand Ballroom)

Catch the East Coast premiere of the new dub of special JOJO’S BIZARRE ADVENTURE episodes!

VIZ Media is the official North American distributor of the ONE-PUNCH MAN anime and manga properties and holds the digital and print publishing rights as well as broadcast and digital streaming rights, home video rights and the master merchandising rights to the series. VIZ Media is also the official North American distributor of the JOJO’S BIZARRE ADVENTURE anime and manga properties and holds the digital and print publishing rights as well as broadcast and digital streaming rights, home video rights and the master merchandising rights to the series. For the SAILOR MOON anime series, VIZ Media is the official North American Distributor and holds the home video and digital streaming rights, as well.

For additional information on anime and manga titles distributed and published by VIZ Media, please visit VIZ.com.

